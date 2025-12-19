Award-winning Ghanaian female dancer Biskit's longtime manager has allegedly taken full ownership of her social media accounts

The DWP academy member is reported to have moved back to her family home after her manager allegedly spent all her funds

Some social media users have commented on the trending post, which some Ghanaian bloggers posted on Facebook

Young female dancer Biskit has allegedly been denied access to her social media accounts.

The talented Kids Season 15 winner has reportedly had a fallout with her long-time manager, who discovered her.

Ghanaian dancer Biskit's manager has allegedly deactivated her accounts after an argument. Photo credit: @biskit.

Biskit's manager allegedly deactivates her accounts

According to reports seen by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, award-winning Ghanaian dancer Biskit's social media accounts, including her Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube, have been deactivated.

Checks by YEN.com.gh also confirmed that accounts bearing the name "Biskit" no longer exist.

Ghanaian social media user Gascony's Focal alleged that the young influencer's manager, who has been accused of spending all his client's proceeds from shows and ambassadorial deals, took control of her accounts.

The report states that Biskit's manager also served as her caretaker after she rose to prominence through her creative and energetic dancing prowess.

Biskit's father has reportedly stepped in to take care of his daughter, offering the necessary fatherly love and guidance to help her move forward in life.

The Facebook post is below:

Biskit travels to Netherlands for a gig

Dancer Biskit, a member of the DWP Academy, has shared more details about her European tour. The talented dancer revealed that she would travel to several European countries, including the Netherlands and France.

She began her journey in Sefwi Bekwai, where some members of the DWP Academy assisted her in relocating to Accra.

With Endurance Grand and Real Cesh as her mentors, she was encouraged to sign up for the Season 15 edition of TV3's Talented Kidz reality show, where she emerged as the ultimate winner.

She took to social media to share some profound remarks after arriving in the Netherlands ahead of her tour:

"God's grace lifted me from the pit to the pinnacle 🥺😭😭, from ashes to beauty. God's grace has transformed my life. His grace found me when I thought all was lost. He changed my story, from broken to blessed. I am forever grateful."

Biskit's last performance before she was crowned the winner of TV3's Talented Kidz programme. Photo credit: @biskitworld.

Reactions to developments in Biskit's career

Some social media users reacted to Biskit's career-defining trip to the Netherlands.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

mhame_adjowa2 commented:

"I tap into your blessings for my kids🙌🙌keep soaring high star girl."

Kofi Mensah stated:

"It's your time, baby🙌," beauty for sure. Nothing can make you less radiant. ✨ God bless your mother's perseverance, Uncle Cesh, and the entire DWP team for shaping you into a remarkable talent🙏❤️."

Lisa Quama wrote:

"God is just starting with you!❤️. God's hand is on you and this is just the tip of the iceberg, my baby girl; you are climbing higher heights. God be praised 🙏❤."

The Instagram post is below:

Biskit says she wants to become a footballer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about dancer Biskit's dreams of becoming a footballer in the future.

During an interview on TV3, the DWP Academy member looked elegant in a black outfit and her signature braided hairstyle.

