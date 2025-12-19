Dr Bryan Acheampong, a presidential aspirant of the NPP, has urged fellow hopeful Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to withdraw from the flagbearer race

A presidential aspirant of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has urged his fellow flagbearer hopeful and former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to withdraw from the forthcoming race.

Speaking to Paul Adom-Otchere on the Good Evening Ghana show on Thursday, December 18, 2025, Dr. Acheampong, who is the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, said that his call was motivated by what he described as structural challenges within the party.

According to him, these challenges could derail the NPP’s chances in the 2028 general elections if Dr. Bawumia, who was the party's presidential candidate in 2024, leads the party again.

“Those structural challenges, in addition to what Mussa Dankwah does not know, are the ones I compiled and reached out to the candidate about, saying, ‘Look, we will face challenges if we continue like this. Therefore, if you consider the interest of the party and bow out, that will be great for us, so we can find a new candidate and press on,’” he said.

Aside from this, Dr. Acheampong, who served as Minister for Food and Agriculture under President Akufo-Addo, stated that there are serious divisions in the party, particularly between supporters of Dr. Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.

“But there is also the perceived division between the supporters of Dr. Bawumia and those of Kennedy Agyapong,” Dr. Acheampong added.

"It was very clear to me that it was going to take us into 2028, and it would not give us the opportunity to win that election. And, you know, if we do not win, we are in serious trouble,” he added.

NPP flagbearer race slated for January 2026

Dr. Acheampong is one of five aspirants contesting the NPP flagbearer race, which is scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The other aspirants are Dr. Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

Currently, all five presidential hopefuls of the NPP are campaigning in different parts of the country to be elected as flagbearer for the 2028 elections.

Although all the candidates have strong grassroots support, Dr. Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, a sixth-term MP for Assin Central, are the frontrunners in the flagbearer race.

