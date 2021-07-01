Showboy has spoken on Shatta Wale's Facebook posts about protests in the country

According to incarcerated Ghanaian, the dancehall artiste was suffering from bipolar disorder

Shatta Wale took to Facebook to make a number of posts about protests which sparked outrage

Incarcerated Ghanaian entertainer, Sam Kwabena Safo Junior famed as Showboy, has spoken about Shatta Wale's outbursts on Facebook and has apologized for it.

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Showboy alleged that Shatta Wale was suffering from bipolar disorder which accounted for his Facebook outbursts.

He indicated that he was still trying to get over why Shatta Wale would make such comments when he was once a crusader to get the music industry fixed.

Showboy said Shatta Wale did not have to condemn the protests for a better Ghana but rather support it with his massive influence.

He added that Ghanaians welcomed Shatta Wale's Address to the nation with open arms so he should have just reciprocated that support to the #FixTheCountry conveners.

Showboy's post read: "Forgive my BI POLAR GOD FATHER SHATTA WALE ...HE RICH TODAY AND FORGET HE ONCE DIDNT HAVE A SWIMMING POOL TO BRAG ABOUT LOL.... WALE LET THE YOUTH FIGHT FOR THEMSELVES.. CREATING THE AWARENESS AND SUPPORTING A POSITIVE CHANGE IN A DOMESTIC ENVIRONMENT MUST Be SUPPORTED NOT CONDEMN..

U HAVE SOO MUCH INFLUENCE AND UR SUPPORT CAN BRING A CHANGE n A POSITIVE IMPACT... IF U DONT BELIEVE IN THE FIXING GHANA AGENA ,WHY SHOULD WE ALSO SUPPORT YOUR ADDRESS TO THE NATION ..U FIGHT A POSITIVE FIGHT ABOUT THE INDUSTRY AND DONT GET SUPPORT ...AM SURE U NO HOW IT FEELS WHEN U STAND FoR GOOD DEEDS ..I LOVE YOU ..WE CAN ALL DO BETTER ... LEADERSHIP BY EXAMPLE #FixTheCountry"

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Media personality Arnold Elavanyo Mensah has reacted to the Facebook outbursts of dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah famed as Shatta Wale.

In an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, the Vibes In 5 creator said Shatta Wale had every right to express his opinion on any matter.

He however added a caveat and said some issues were quite sensitive and that the emotions of others had to be taken into account when expressing opinions on certain matters.

