Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Antwi Hamilton, popularly called Diana Hamilton, has switched up her look.

The Adom hitmaker was photographed in a simple African print dress to promote the Wear Ghana campaign in Heritage month.

Diana Hamilton looked exquisite in a round neckline, knee-length African print dress that flaunted her fine legs.

The fashion designer used different sewing techniques, from the cutout sleeves to the embroidery in the bust area and the pleated length from her waistline.

The creative director of DH by DH clothing brand modelling in black stilettos that matched perfectly with her classy look.

For her glam, the brand influencer wore heavy makeup that made her melanin skin glow. She wore red lipstick and smiled beautifully for the cameras while rocking her stylish sunglasses.

Diana Hamilton flaunts her fine legs

Some social media users have commented on Diana Hamilton's new look on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

wnkansah133 stated:

"The most decent dressing I've ever seen DH."

rose.sosweet stated:

"Outfit is fire."

ekua._

"Yesterday was awesome 🔥🙌."

mrr__josh

"Glory be to Onwanwani Nyankopon for doing what only Him can do 👏👏🙌🙌🔥🔥😍."

gideon_amoah_

"Solid word!. Thank you @dianaantwihamilton ❤️."

christinaacheampong390

"Very powerful 🔥❤️🙌."

abyna_nyame

"Stunning ❤️."

asha_kristiansen

"I love you lady Diana 💕 🔥may the light of God keep shining on you!."

maamearhdwoarh

"My role model ❤️."

josiejosie200

"Amen 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 ❤️❤️❤️."

amleth_

"AMEN let God Arise, Let His Enemies Be Scattered 🔥🔥psalm 68🔥🔥."

amalove_juliet

"My super woman ❤️."

Diana Hamilton rocks a stylish corset gown

Diana Hamilton looked like an African goddess in a stylish corseted gown to perform at her annual concert, Awake Experience in Kumasi.

The celebrity mother of twins turned heads with her stylish gown and detachable colourful beaded bustier that snatched her waist and added flair and elegance to her look.

She looked like a beauty goddess in a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle that modern-day brides can rock for their traditional wedding ceremony.

Diana Hamilton opted for flawless yet heavy makeup with long eyelashes and glossy lipstick to elevate her look.

She accessorised her look with beautiful stud earrings, a sparkly diamond necklace and an expensive wristwatch for the red carpet show.

Celestine Donkor, Diana Hamilton to release a new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian gospel musicians Diana Hamilton and Celestine Donkor, who have collaborated to release an uplifting song for the Easter celebrations.

The celebrity duo, famed for their soothing voice and motivational lyrics, have become the talk of the town after releasing the official artwork.

Some social media users have commented on Diana Hamilton and Celestine Donkor's outfits for the official photoshoot.

