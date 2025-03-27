Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo attended the funeral ceremony of the late Ambassador Mr Simon Sonia Puli on Thursday, March 27, 2025

The former president, in a video, was seen interacting with Afenyo-Markin as a choir delivered a musical performance

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's sighting at the funeral ceremony garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Ghana's former president, William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, attended the funeral ceremony of the late Ambassador Mr Simon Sonia Puli on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Akufo-Addo and Afenyo-Markin spotted at the late Ambassador Sonia Puli's funeral ceremony. Photo source: @sikaofficial1

Source: Instagram

Many top figures in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) including the Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency and Minority leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin and the former Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and incoming Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey also attended the funeral ceremony, which was held inside a church.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Akufo-Addo was seen interacting with Afenyo-Markin as a choir group serenaded the funeral attendees with their melodious rendition of some church hymns.

The two men appeared to be enjoying the musical performance as they nodded their heads in unison, as they sat close to each other to witness the burial of the late Simon Sonia Puli, who served as an Ambassador to Angola under the late former president Jerry John Rawlings during his final term in office.

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin and Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey later engaged in a friendly conversation with both personalities bursting into laughter.

Akufo-Addo exchanges pleasantries with some dignitaries at a public event. Photo source: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: UGC

Nana Akufo-Addo's sighting at the late Ambassador's funeral ceremony marked a rare public appearance for the former president since he finished his second term and handed over power to President John Dramani Mahama in January after the December 7, 2024 general elections.

The former president was among several high-profile dignitaries who attended Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebration event at the Jubilee House on March 6, 2025. It was his first time back at the seat of the presidency since leaving office.

Akufo-Addo was spotted exchanging pleasantries with former President John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor, Chairman of the Council of State, Hon. Doe Adjaho, Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, as he made his grand entrance.

The former president also attended the 60th Remembrance Service of the late Dr Joseph Boakye Danquah, who was one of the members of the infamous 'Big Six' and one of the founding fathers of Ghana's independence at Kyebi in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Below is the video of Akufo-Addo interacting with Afenyo-Markin at the late Sonia Puli's funeral:

Akufo-Addo's appearance at funeral ceremony stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

EdemKojoCenaroo said:

"This man just looks ordinary all of a sudden. Chale 😤."

C_h_i_e_f_f commented:

"Akuffo Addo p3 muna too much oh."

kwakurichie419 said:

"He no dey carry the chair again?"

Mangad_mg commented:

"Nana, now just dey look like ordinary old man. No steeze again 😁."

Afenyo-Markin sings NPP's anthem with party executives

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afenyo-Markin sang the New Patriotic Party's anthem with some top party executives during a meeting in his office.

During the meeting, the party executives urged the Minority leader to highlight the issues facing his constituency in parliamentary proceedings.

The video of Afenyo-Markin and the NPP executives singing the party's anthem garnered reactions on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh