A St John Grammar School graduate has expressed frustration over what they describe as delays and challenges in the University of Ghana’s admission process

The graduate raised concerns about transparency and communication, calling for clearer guidelines for applicants

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the lady's viral interview on TikTok

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian lady who completed St John's Grammar School has expressed her frustration over the University of Ghana admission process.

In a viral video, the Ghanaian student shared her frustrating experience after she didn’t get her first-choice course.

A lady shares how she was given a fee-paying course at the University of Ghana, Legon. Photo credit: @kasachannel.

Source: Instagram

Lady expresses frustration over UG admission process

A prospective tertiary student has expressed frustration over the University of Ghana's admission process after encountering multiple challenges in securing a place for the upcoming academic year.

According to Claire, her first-choice course was unattainable because her grades did not meet the cut-off point. Her second choice, BSc Education in Computer Science, was not being offered by the university next year, despite being available as a selectable option on the self-placement admissions platform.

The University of Ghana recently introduced a self-placement system to support qualified applicants who were not automatically placed in any of their selected programmes.

University of Ghana Vice Chancellor speaks during the graduation ceremony in a viral video. Photo credit: @legonlive.

Source: Facebook

Through this system, eligible applicants can log back into the admissions portal, view alternative programmes for which they meet the qualifications, and choose one that suits them.

This initiative aims to give students a second opportunity to gain admission into available programmes they are eligible for, especially when competitive cut-offs or quota limits prevent placement in their original choices.

However, Claire says this new system has not eased her experience. Her third-choice course, BSc Education in Information Technology, was offered on a fee-paying basis.

She is frustrated because the admissions help desk could not provide a specific tuition fee, only giving a broad range of GH¢ 5,000 to GH¢ 7,000, leaving her uncertain about whether to accept the offer.

The TikTok video is below:

Reactions as UG offers lady fee-paying course

Netizens have expressed disappointment with the self-placement system, criticising the University of Ghana for the confusion and lack of clarity.

Many online users have urged Claire to consider rival universities such as KNUST and UCC, where she may have a smoother admission experience. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Richbadext2 commented:

"Just go for other institutions , Ucc and knust hands are open for you but you’re just stressing yourself out".

@itsjustmo_8 stated:

"UG will frustrate oo."

Astro Godwin396 commented:

"Ella pls go and apply for AAMUSTED, AAMUSTED is the best for that program…. I also read the same BSc information Technology Education program at AAMUSTED and I’m a graduate now."

Enjoy Clips stated:

"Come to Ghana telecom."

Khophi Turner commented:

"They’re not offering the second choice probably because they didn’t get the required number of students to take that course!."

Clarajens commented:

"Please go to UEW and study I.c.T education if you really want to do education."

ITS_BOUT_TAGLAFICO commented:

“Masa go to TTU ”

Shemariah stated:

"Hmmmmm this is just the beginning you have not seen anything yet."

How to manage GH¢1000 at Legon

Navigating life as a student at the University of Ghana, Legon, on a ₵1,000 monthly budget can be quite challenging.

It is certainly achievable with careful planning, strategic decision-making, and a dash of creativity.

Start by outlining all your monthly expenses. Break them down into essential categories such as accommodation, food, transportation, academic materials, and personal expenses. Track your spending weekly to identify areas where you can cut costs.

Tips on how to live a frugal lifestyle at the University of Ghana. Photo credit: @gettyimages.

Source: Instagram

KNUST gives admission information

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Students at KNUST who have received a fresh update regarding the academic calendar for 2025–2026.

In a statement, the institution gave information on the arrival date, orientation, and course registration.

The institution also gave information about when lectures would begin and when tests will be administered.

Source: YEN.com.gh