Bishop Daniel Obinim has addressed the harsh criticisms directed at his wife and marriage on social media after she flaunted her new look

At a church service event, the controversial pastor lashed out at critics and distanced himself from his wife's exploits on social media

Bishop Daniel Obinim's response to the criticisms against his wife, Florence Obinim, has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians online

International God's Way Church founder and general overseer, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has reacted to the criticisms his wife, Florence Obinim, has received on social media over her new physical appearance.

On Sunday, December 21, 2025, Florence Obinim, who returned to Ghana from Spain several months ago, held a TikTok live session to promote an upcoming event at her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim's church.

In a video, Florence Obinim flaunted her slim figure in a beautiful red dress as she extended invitations to Ghanaians to attend the event at the church in Tema, Accra.

The gospel singer also showed off her new facial look as she expressed her excitement. The footage of her new look garnered harsh remarks from many fans online, who expressed concern for her well-being.

Others also accused Florence of undergoing body enhancement surgeries to look younger amid several allegations about her marriage.

The TikTok video of Florence Obinim flaunting her new look is below:

Bishop Obinim blasts his wife's critics

Speaking in front of his congregation at a church service event in Tema on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, Bishop Obinim noted that he had seen a video of an individual advising his wife, Florence, to stay away from social media amid the backlash she received.

The controversial clergyman noted that he advised his wife to quit social media three years ago to avoid online abuse, but she ignored him.

He noted that he had a screenshot of a harsh comment from a netizen about his wife and had decided to take spiritual action.

Bishop Obinim cautioned Ghanaians against publicly involving his marital issues in their criticisms against him and Florence.

The controversial prophet recounted the financial contributions he made towards the launch of his wife's music career and rich lifestyle with their children abroad. He also hurled unprintable insults at his critics.

Bishop Obinim also called on Ghanaians to criticise his wife to get her to quit her social media antics, just like they did to him many years ago.

He said:

"If Florence Obinim's issues arise, talk about it, but leave our marriage out. When I encountered problems in the past, it did not concern my marriage. It was my fault."

"So if my wife is facing problems, leave me out of it. Just like how you people attacked me to stop the things I was doing, do the same to her so she changes her ways. Attack her. If you continue, she will realise her issues and stop."

The TikTok video of Bishop Obinim addressing the harsh criticisms against his wife, Florence Obinim, on social media is below:

Bishop Obinim's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

ODK commented:

"From what Obinim is saying, I think he has been advising his wife."

Adwoa Sparkles wrote:

"First time Obinim is talking the truth."

Tommy said:

"You are speaking very sensibly. When women are going through a lot, it's their marriage that is causing it, but when a man goes through worse things, no one says it's because of marriage."

Karma President prophesies doom for Florence's marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President prophesied doom for Florence Obinim's marriage to her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

In a video, the self-proclaimed seer claimed that the gospel singer's husband would move on with another woman after her death.

Karma President also criticised Florence Obinim for allegedly undergoing cosmetic surgeries to please her husband.

