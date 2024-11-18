Black Sherif, in a social media post, issued a subtle warning to his detractors amid his recent issues with Shatta Wale

The Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker warned that he would allocate time to confront his bullies one day

Black Sherif's social media post garnered mixed reactions from fans, who flooded the comment section

Ghanaian singer and rapper Black Sherif has issued a subtle warning amid his recent issues with Shatta Wale, the self-proclaimed dancehall king.

The Kilos Milos hitmaker has been embroiled in a feud with Shatta Wale after the latter criticised his fashion sense during a conversation with socialites Efia Odo, Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah on their Rants, Bants and Confession podcast.

In response to Shatta Wale's criticism, Black Sherif shared a photo of the SM boss in a bad outfit on Snapchat and sarcastically claimed he would do better with his outfits later.

Black Sherif's social media post angered Shatta Wale, who, in an X space, threatened to end his career and demanded a public apology for what he deemed as disrespectful behaviour.

Black Sherif warns amid Shatta Wale issue

Black Sherif recently took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to issue a subtle warning to his detractors.

The singer, who recently released the dance visuals for his latest single, Rebel Music, warned that he would allocate time to handle his bullies.

He wrote:

"One day, I’ll make time for all my bullies."

Check out Black Sherif's social media post below:

Black Sherif's post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@DjSimass commented:

"Shatta Wale, be warned."

@top_bowy said:

"I have got the list when the time comes. Hala me. We aren’t leaving anyone out."

@Shattawalenews commented:

"Who dey bully you for here? You wey industry dey hype you more than anybody? Keep quiet there."

@BlaKAcheampong said:

"Mo, make you no mind them. Allah is taking you far, and some of them hate to see it. Focus on your potential, and Allah will continue to reward you. Peace Yaya."

@lexes_nana commented:

"Yaya Kk, you promised us an album this year but from the look of things u jie eye give us. At least we, your core fans deserve an apology. You raised our hopes, and then all of a sudden, we no hear from you again. We need album number two. It’s long overdue."

DJ Slim warns Black Sherif over apology

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Slim advised Black Sherif against accepting Shatta Wale's demands for a public apology.

The media personality called on the Kilos Milos hitmaker to take on the SM boss in a battle for the 'King of the Street' position in the Ghanaian music industry.

DJ Slim advised Black Sherif to call Shatta Wale out to stop him from disparaging him and others in the industry.

