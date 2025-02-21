A University of Cape Coast (UCC) student who has been standing for five years has received an amazing gift

A rich Ghanaian man has gifted him a huge sum of money and a plush vehicle to assist with his condition

Netizens who saw the video were thrilled and expressed their views in the comments section

The former Mfantsipim student who has been standing for five years has received an awesome gift from a kind Ghanaian man.

Enock Eshun, now a student at the University of Cape Coast, has been given a huge sum of money plus a plush vehicle by a wealthy Ghanaian man.

The kind man, known as Agya Ewiase, is the owner of all VIP buses with the inscription “Yesu Dea.”

Agya Ewiase learnt about Enok's condition and was moved. He decided to give the young man a befitting gift to aid in his movement and also make life easy for him.

Enok's health condition

Enock Eshun has been suffering from Fibrodysplasia Ossificans. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans is a rare disease that replaces muscle and connective tissue with bone.

This abnormal bone growth (heterotopic ossification) progressively restricts movement and can lead to severe disability.

The disorder is caused by a mutation in the ACVR1 gene, which regulates bone growth and development.

Enok at Mfantsipim

Enok was a dedicated student who studied visual arts. His hard work and dedication earned him a spot at the University of Cape Coast.

His story has touched the hearts of many, including Agya Ewiase, who has reached out to support him.

Enok beamed with beautiful smiles as he received the gift from the wealthy man who visited him with Zionfelix and others.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over young man's gift

Netizens who saw the video of the young man's gift expressed mixed feelings. While some celebrated his achievement, others questioned how he would cope with the vehicle in his condition.

@EBEN wrote:

"Gloooooory be to God . God bless Agya Wiase and Zionfelix."

@Formula wrote:

"Is there any surgeries to help him get back on em feet."

@rockyJunior🇬🇭 wrote:

"Those of us crying 😭 should gather here."

@Apechi Daniel wrote:

"Can they maintain the car? i mean daily running of the car?"

@Nicki😘 wrote:

"Pls help them to maintain dear."

@obaasima wrote:

"God bless you Agya wiase and Zonfilix may he gives you long life."

@Ama wrote:

"But can't surgery correct it,I think it will be better dean dis right."

@Adepa kuu wrote:

"The cousin should be remembered too he is doing great work paa for him."

@Ohemaa akosua wrote:

"God bless you Agya Wiase and Zionfelix for this biggest blessing."

@Cletus wrote:

"May God bless you and your family."

@Mz_Courteous wrote:

"Zionfelix please come and interview me."

@Lindy wrote:

"Agya wiase, God bless you so much for your kind hearted."

@KEZIA$(Y2K PP $$$$$ wrote:

"Zion me se nyinaa atutu I can’t chew meat or laugh come and interview me wai."

@BenMcCupid🇬🇭🇧🇼🇮🇱 wrote:

"God Bless Zion for bringing this guy to LIGHT. God Bless Agya too."

Source: YEN.com.gh