A touching video of a Ghanaian lady speaking about her hustle as a street hawker has left many sad on social media

This comes after she admitted to struggling in life and prayed to God to change her fortunes

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video encouraged the young lady not to give up on her hardwork

A young Ghanaian lady stirred an emotional reaction from netizens online after she confessed that she was struggling in life.

The video which has gone viral and was sighted on TikTok showed the touching moment the young lady, Abena Mary was seen hawking on the stress.

With a visibly sad look, the lady opened up about her challenges where she lamented that things were tough for her at the moment.

She bemoaned having no one to help in her time of need hence constantly pleading with God to bless and improve her fortune so her toil will not be in vain.

"At times when I am quiet and moody, it is because I feel tired. This is because I am struggling in life, I don't see help coming from anywhere. Due to this, I sometimes I become quiet. My constant plea to God is that he should have mercy and uplift me so that my toil will not be in vain. This is my humble plea to God always," she said in the video.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 150 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort the street hawker

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video sympathized with the young lady on her ordeal. Many people also advised her not to give up on her hard work.

Amanfoc Dk indicated:

"No condition is permanent with God all things are possible hold your faith."

Tunchi commented:

"Hmmmm I've been here before. I almost gave up on life.2017 I got married and divorced in 2019 I was jobless everything collapsed before my very own eyes. I decided to talk to God and guess what he answered."

.yaw dwarkwaa indicated:

"This young lady is brave and courageous for opening up on what is troubling her. I know she will get the help needed to overcome any challenges in life."

Favour kafui commented:

"I pray for you that God himself will connect you to your destiny helper Amen."

Isaac Fosuhene

"Just don't be scared to invest more in the business you do. Consistency is the key .the right help will come when you are ready."

