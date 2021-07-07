A man's short viral video complaining about the bad state of a new road has attracted the government's attention

After due examination, the government agreed that the road is in disrepair as they ordered the immediate arrest of the contractor

Many people on Instagram argued that the man who made the video should be appointed a supervisor over the road's reconstruction

The Edo state government has finally responded to the horrible road project a contractor handled in the state.

Days ago, a man’s video went viral where he lamented about how bad the road was as he inspected the gutters.

It is a bad job

On Governor Godwin Obaseki's Facebook page, it was revealed that the government has ordered the immediate arrest of the person in charge of the project after it found that he indeed did a shoddy job.

The same media revealed that as a way to save the situation, the Edo government took over the project at Akoko-Edo local government.

Many people have reacted to the new development on Instagram. Below are the things some of them said.

walebwe said:

"Pls Nigeria youths start speaking out about your states. Instead of focusing on insulting PEOPLE. God bless that young man that made that video they should make him Chairman of that local government."

sulaiman.salihu.165 said:

"Make dey give that guy the contract abeg."

godfreychidy said:

"Them need flog the contractor for public before locking him up."

obata_1 said:

"The good of social media."

kunleadeigbe said:

"Yeye dey smell, no be Engineer for state ministry of works supervise am and accept the job on behalf of the govt?"

urunclefred said:

"The governor should employ that man as head of project monitoring and evaluation unit."

Africa's richest man built road

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that the Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), owned by Aliko Dangote, has constructed the first-ever and longest concrete highway to connect southern and northern Nigeria.

Amid accolades from prominent engineers, the massive road which links Obajana and Kabba has been praised by many motorists who have said the strategic highway has aided the smooth conveyance of travellers between both regions.

Among those who are delighted about the development is Olatunbosun Kalejaiye, the project director, who noted that this is one of the DIL's corporate social responsibilities.

