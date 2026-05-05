Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong has turned heads online after pulling up at Presbyterian Boys Senior High School for a birthday donation in a brand new car

The founder and Chairman of the Special Group of Companies turned 60 years old on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, celebrating a well-deserved milestone

The luxurious and porch ride that caught the attention of many Ghanaians as they flooded social media to gush over Ofori Sarpong's wealth

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The founder of Special Group of Companies has sparked buzz after storming PRESEC in a brand new car.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong turns heads as he storms PRESEC in a brand new Rolls-Royce for his birthday celebration. Image credit: Ofori Sarpong

Source: Twitter

The founder and Chairman of the Special Group of Companies turned 60 years old on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

To mark the day, he visited his alma mater, the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) in Legon, Accra, to donate a new building to the institution.

Aside from the donation, one of the things that caught the attention of many was the “tear rubber” vehicle he drove to the school.

The ride in question was a 2026 Rolls-Royce model with his name customised on the number plate.

Observers couldn't help but admire the car and how rich Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong is growing into.

The Instagram video of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong in his brand new Rolls-Royce is below:

Reactions to Ofori Sarpong's new Rolls-Royce

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong pulled up in a luxurious Rolls-Royce.

Terry wrote:

“The way hands go touch someone for saying money, not everything, errrr. Hmmm.”

Desmond wrote:

“Money is sweet, make profitable friends.”

Randy wrote:

“Nice motivation for the kids.”

Thompson wrote:

“Bravo! Congratulations, legendary legend, may the function continue to abound and flow.”

East Legon Executive Fitness Club honours Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong with premium alcoholic beverages in the build-up to his 60th birthday celebration. Image credit: Kennedy Osei

Source: Instagram

East Legon Executive Club gifts Ofori Sarpong

Meanwhile, Ghanaian businessman, Osei Kwame Despite and other members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club honoured Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong with premium alcoholic beverages in the build-up to his 60th birthday celebration.

Presenting the expensive alcoholic beverages, Despite led the other members on Friday, May 1, 2026.

"Your birthday is four days away. All your friends here have brought you premium alcoholic beverages so you could serve your guests with them."

Other members like COP (Rtd) Nathan Kofi Boakye, former professional footballer Samuel Osei Kufuor and others were present to also present their premium alcoholic beverages.

Some of the alcoholic drinks presented include: Macallan 30 years, Hennessy Paradis, Royal Salut, King George V, Louis XIII, Camus Cognac, Grand Cru, Glenfiddich Gran Reserva, and Hennessy XO.

When they were done with the presentation, the men opened a bottle of Hennessy XO and shared it among themselves. They toasted to a good life and sang as they drank.

The Instagram video of East Legon Executive Club presenting alcoholic beverages to Ofori Sarpong is below:

Osei Kwame Despite gifts Afronita Dollars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osei Kwame Despite, a popular Ghanaian businessman gifted dancer Afronita some money when they met at the Prempeh International Airport.

Afronita and some of the children from AfroStar Kids Academy were returning to Accra after performing at AshantiFest in Kumasi.

Ghanaians who watched Osei Kwame Despite's encounter with Afronita and the children took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Source: YEN.com.gh