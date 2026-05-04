The 2026 BECE for final-year students at the junior high school level commenced on Monday, May 4

In the Asokwa Municipality, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Amoh Kamel, in an interview, opened up about an incident where one student had to be rushed to the hospital

The MCE was spotted in a video encouraging the BECE candidates as they prepared to take the exam

A final-year student sitting for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) was reportedly rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

This happened in the early hours of Monday, May 4, 2026, in the Asokwa Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

BECE candidates reportedly rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care prior to writing the first paper. Photo credit: @CRISTINA ALDEHUELA / David Dorey / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This unfortunate incident was confirmed by Amoh Kamel, the Municipal Chief Executive, as he embarked on a tour of the various examination centres.

Speaking to the media, Amoh Kamel, who was reluctant to give more details on the matter, said the student appeared nervous prior to the paper, hence the need to be sent to the hospital for care.

He, however, added that the student recovered in time to return to the centre to take part in the exam on the first day.

Aside from that incident and one situation where a candidate failed to show up for the exam because he had left the region, the MCE said that, based on his observation, everything went as planned.

A video showed him speaking to the BECE candidates and offering words of encouragement to them prior to the paper.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Details for 2026 BECE

The exam, which began on May 4, saw the candidates sit for English Language (Essay and Objective) as well as Religious and Moral Education (Essay and Objective).

The students will write their final paper on Monday, May 11, 2026, where candidates will write in Arabic (Essay and Objective).

WAEC introduces a new exam schedule to prevent question paper leaks. Photo credit: Ghana Education Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Students with disabilities to receive extra time

Meanwhile, WAEC has indicated special arrangements for candidates with disabilities, as they will be granted additional time compared to other students.

They will be allowed an extra 50% of the time allocated to other candidates.

Additionally, the Head of Public Affairs at the West African Examinations Council, John Kapi, has indicated that, in a bid to curb cross-border leakages, changes have been made to the 2026 BECE timetable and question structure.

Speaking in an interview on Adom TV on April 27, 2026, John Kapi explained that the BECE exams will now start earlier, stating that “starting earlier helps prevent cross-border leakages.

Two BECE candidates reported dead

In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that two BECE candidates have reportedly died.

A report by Joy News disclosed that the students died in a crash in the Upper West Region.

They were said to be travelling on a motorcycle from Charia to their examination centre in Wa to join their colleagues when the accident occurred on Sunday, May 3.

The two candidates were travelling to stay in Wa for the week-long examinations due to the absence of a centre in their community.

Source: YEN.com.gh