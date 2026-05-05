Former NAFCO CEO Abdul-Wahab Hanan and wife rearrested after charges were dropped by the Attorney General's office

Hanan's lawyer criticizes prosecution strategy, calling for thorough investigations before court proceedings

Deputy AG cites new evidence as reason for discontinuation and hints at refined charges against the couple

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The former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Abdul-Wahab Hanan, and his wife, Faiza Wuni, have reportedly been rearrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The arrest took place on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, moments after the Attorney General’s office formally discontinued the existing case against the couple and three other associates.

Former NAFCO CEO Abdul-Wahab Hanan and his wife Faiza Wuni, have reportedly been rearrested by EOCO. Photo credit: Abdul-Wahab Hanan/Facebook.

Source: UGC

While the initial charges were dropped, the immediate intervention by EOCO suggests that the legal reprieve for the former NAFCO boss may be short-lived.

Abdul-Wahab Hanan's lawyer criticize AG

In a report sighted on MynewsGH, the legal representative for Abdul-Wahab Hanan, Godfred Dame, raised serious questions regarding the strategy employed by the prosecution.

Although he did not legally challenge the withdrawal of the charges, viewing the move as a temporary relief for his clients, he expressed sharp disapproval of the subsequent rearrest.

Dame, who is the immediate past Attorney General, argued that the state should focus on thorough preparation before bringing individuals to court.

He suggested that the current approach lacked the necessary investigative depth required for such high-profile allegations.

Speaking to the media following the court proceedings, Dame voiced his frustrations regarding the handling of the case.

He claimed that the pattern of discontinuing cases only to immediately rearrest individuals or alter the list of the accused was a worrying trend.

“The proper way as I indicated is to undertake painstaking investigations and not to hurriedly lump the accused persons before the court and all that," he said.

“We have seen in this country the manifestation of gross abuse of prosecutorial discretion. When accused persons are before the court, cases have concluded, they have been adjudged to have a case to answer by a court of competent jurisdiction, the A-G comes to discontinue and puts before the court a new set of accused persons who are all NPP appointees," he further stated

"Without any evidence at all, he undertakes the prosecution and then discontinues…We live to see,” Dame noted..

Deputy AG justifies withdrawal of charges

The rearrest follows earlier statements from the Deputy Attorney-General, who indicated that "fresh evidence" had come to light, necessitating a withdrawal to ensure a "fair and more speedy trial".

With the couple now in the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office, it is expected that new charges or a refined case will be presented.

The situation continues to draw significant public interest as the state re-evaluates its evidence concerning the alleged financial loss of over GH₵300 million and the siphoning of state resources.

Source: YEN.com.gh