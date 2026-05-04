The Eastern Regional Police Command arrested 10 suspected land guards during a chieftaincy event in Adamrobe on Sunday, May 3, 2026

Security forces retrieved five pump-action rifles, 23 live cartridges, and body armour from the suspects, who were dressed in fake immigration uniforms

An additional suspect, identified as Douglas Amoako Danquah, was also apprehended by a reinforcement team during a procession in the township

The Eastern Regional Police Command has foiled a planned chieftaincy installation at Adamrobe in the Akuapem South Municipality.

Police thwart chieftaincy event, arrest 10 suspected land guards in Adamawa dressed in fake uniforms. Image credit: citi973/X

Source: UGC

Security forces arrested 10 suspected land guards allegedly hired by kingmakers to provide security during the event.

During the joint operation involving the Police, Military, and Aburi District Patrol, officers retrieved five pump-action rifles, 23 live cartridges, and a taser. The team also impounded two vehicles, including an unregistered Ford pick-up and a Toyota Corolla.

Deputy Eastern Regional Police Commander, ACP Richard Appiah, disclosed that the suspects were dressed in Ghana Immigration Service camouflage uniforms to deceive the public. Preliminary investigations have since confirmed that the men are not actual personnel of the service.

The suspects have been identified as notorious land guards known for terrorising farmers and landowners within the municipality. Their activities have long caused fear and panic among law-abiding citizens who face threats over their properties.

Following the initial arrests, a reinforcement team apprehended an eleventh suspect, Douglas Amoako Danquah, during a procession. Police have stated that the retrieved pump-action rifles were not registered, and efforts are underway to trace their source.

Read the details in the X post below.

Source: YEN.com.gh