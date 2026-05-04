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Police Foil Chieftaincy Installation, Arrest 11 Suspected Land Guards in Adamrobe
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Police Foil Chieftaincy Installation, Arrest 11 Suspected Land Guards in Adamrobe

by  Ruth Sekyi
2 min read
  • The Eastern Regional Police Command arrested 10 suspected land guards during a chieftaincy event in Adamrobe on Sunday, May 3, 2026
  • Security forces retrieved five pump-action rifles, 23 live cartridges, and body armour from the suspects, who were dressed in fake immigration uniforms
  • An additional suspect, identified as Douglas Amoako Danquah, was also apprehended by a reinforcement team during a procession in the township

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The Eastern Regional Police Command has foiled a planned chieftaincy installation at Adamrobe in the Akuapem South Municipality.

Adamrobe chieftaincy installation, land guards arrests, security force, pump-action rifles, land guards, fake immigration uniforms, kuapem South Municipality, Douglas Amoako Danquah, land
Police thwart chieftaincy event, arrest 10 suspected land guards in Adamawa dressed in fake uniforms. Image credit: citi973/X
Source: UGC

Security forces arrested 10 suspected land guards allegedly hired by kingmakers to provide security during the event.

During the joint operation involving the Police, Military, and Aburi District Patrol, officers retrieved five pump-action rifles, 23 live cartridges, and a taser. The team also impounded two vehicles, including an unregistered Ford pick-up and a Toyota Corolla.

Deputy Eastern Regional Police Commander, ACP Richard Appiah, disclosed that the suspects were dressed in Ghana Immigration Service camouflage uniforms to deceive the public. Preliminary investigations have since confirmed that the men are not actual personnel of the service.

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The suspects have been identified as notorious land guards known for terrorising farmers and landowners within the municipality. Their activities have long caused fear and panic among law-abiding citizens who face threats over their properties.

Following the initial arrests, a reinforcement team apprehended an eleventh suspect, Douglas Amoako Danquah, during a procession. Police have stated that the retrieved pump-action rifles were not registered, and efforts are underway to trace their source.

Read the details in the X post below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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