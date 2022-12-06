Jackie Appiah, in a video, was being styled by a stylist and struggled a bit with her walk after wearing a tight pair of heels

The pretty actress slayed in a beautiful and dazzling green dress which showed her class and elegance

Despite Jackie having a hard time walking in the tight heels, she still looked graceful and got many of her fans gushing over her

Beautiful, veteran Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, in a video, had many of her fans gushing and admiring her classiness and elegance as she slayed in a beautiful green dress.

Jackie Appiah Struggles To Walk After Wearing Tight High Heels Source: NDA on TikTok

Source: UGC

Jackie Appiah and her friends visited what looked like a shoe shop and tried to purchase a high heeel. A stylist at the shop helped her put the shoes on.

In the video, the stylist aided Jackie in wearing her shoes, but it seemed like the heels wear very tight. He took several minutes before managing to buckle Jackie's heels.

Finally, when her outfit was put together, the star actress got up and headed for a mirror to check her appearance.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

However, while walking to the mirror, she struggled a bit with her walk and seemed uncomfortable in the heels. Initially, she was shaky but finally managed to get to the mirror.

She checked out herself and loved her look. As time passed, Jackie seemed to get more comfortable in the heels.

Fans Of Jackie Appiah Admire Her Elegance

Akua Ahoafe 930 could relate with her struggle:

I tried diz shoe in Neiman Marcus but wasn’t comfortable at all but I loved them

Barbara nti commented:

wow mummy I love watching you and Jackie having conversations is like am watching Nigeria movie I love you too much ❤️

LoveJoy loved her style:

Will anyone agree with me that Jackies favourite colour is green

Gadjoa also said:

So gorgeous yet very uncomfortable My regrets purchases shoe brand.

Jackie Appiah Celebrates 39th Birthday In Her Hometown Of Ejisu Abankro, Donates Public WC, Gifts

In other stories, Ghanaian star Jackie Appiah turned 39 years old on Monday, December 5, 2021, and she celebrated in her hometown of Ejisu Abankro

As part of her celebration, the award-winning actress donated a public toilet (water closet) and gift items to the people of the town

Videos from the ceremony have popped up showing Jackie being welcomed with pomp and pageantry by the chiefs, elders, and natives.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh