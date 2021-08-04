Sark Nation don't take kindly to anyone saying anything negative about their favourite artiste

They lashed Moelogo for daring to complain about not getting full credit on "No Pressure.'

Some suggested he was chasing after clout

Fans of Ghanaian artiste, Sarkodie have angrily reacted after he was slammed by Nigerian artiste, Moelogo for not getting full credit for his work on the former's recently released "No Pressure" album.

The latter is the voice behind the chorus on 'Firework' off the project but he isn't credited as a featured artiste as was done in the case of American artiste, Wale.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Moelogo lashed out at the Ghanaian rapper for not fully crediting him for his work.

He also added he doesn't care about what would happen for publicly speaking about the issue.

"For those who don’t know, if you sing a chorus your name should be there as a FEATURED ARTIST. If you write a song then you should be put in credits. Unless there’s a prior & signed agreement that the artist will be a ghost. Common sense is not common," reads one of his tweets.

Read his full reaction to the issue below.

Fans of Sarkodie doesn't take kindly to anyone criticising their idol, and as expected, they had had a lot to say to Moelogo.

Sammy Sarkcess: "If not clout what blocks you from contacting the management"

Judas Iscariot: "Lmao if not for clout,you for contact Sark's management by now. Ofui"

KizzRay: "What stopped him from contacting The management? The album came in long ago"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has put together some facts about Sarkodie's recently released "No Pressure" album.

1. "No Pressure" is Sarkodie's seventh studio album since he debuted on the Ghanaian mainstream music scene. The previous projects are 'Makye,' 'Rapperholic,' Sarkology,' 'Mary,' 'Highest' and 'Black Love.'

2. The album is a 16-track album and features Vic Mensa (United States of America), Giggs (United Kingdom), Kwesi Arthur (Ghana), Medikal (Ghana), Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Wale (United States of America), Darkovibes (Ghana), Benerl (Ghana), Harmonize (Tanzania), Oxlade (Nigeria) and MOG (Ghana.)

3. The album was executive produced by Sarkodie (known professionally as Michael Owusu Addo) and KJ Spio. It was released on Sarkodie's imprint, SarkCess Music.

4. It was initially scheduled to be released on Friday, July 9, 2021, but was pushed to Friday, July 30, 2021, because of sample issues.

5. "No Pressure" follows his previous project "Black Love" which was released some two years ago in 2019.

