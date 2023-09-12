IGP George Akuffo Dampare has said the allegations made against him were out of shame

The Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, has surmised that the allegations made against him during the leaked tape probe were done so out of shame.

In his appearance before the committee, Dampare said the claims against him were made to cover up their shame.

COP Mensah (L) and IGP Dampare (R). Source: Faebook/@GhanaPoliceService

Source: Facebook

Two senior police officers, Supt George Asare and COP George Alex Mensah, made notable allegations against the IGP including accusing him of instigating the leaked tape saga in which there was an alleged plot to oust him.

“He came with all these allegations in order to cover up probably the shame associated with what they got themselves involved in the first place,” Dampare said.

The IGP was adamant that the claims made against him, which concerned the source of the leaked tape and his management of the police service, were baseless.

He also said he would not bear a grudge against the police officers who made allegations against him and offered them forgiveness.

Dampare still described the officers who he said caused him pain as his brothers.

Dampare described as the worst IGP

Among the claims made, YEN.com.gh reported that COP Mensah described Dampare as the worst IGP in the history of Ghana.

COP Mensah also claimed IGP Dampare was responsible for the recording of the leaked tape and has the original copy.

His claim was backed by Supt Asare, who appeared before the committee on September 4, 2023.

Details of leaked audios

YEN.com.gh reported on the first audio leak, where the officers were heard lobbying for political support to remove Dampare.

The recording, spanning 50 minutes and a transcription, was made public by some media sites.

YEN.com.gh also reported separately that a second leak about the alleged plot against the IGP had images from a video.

A screenshot from the purportedly leaked video was also made public.

