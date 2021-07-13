The wife of the vice president has also rejected the new emoluments approved for her by Parliament

Samira Bawumia has also pledged to refund all allowances she has ever received since 2017

Her reason for refunding the monies and rejecting the newly approved one is not known

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has also rejected the new emoluments approved for her by Parliament.

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, she has also promised to refund all allowances paid to her since 2017 when the NPP took over the affairs of the country.

“The Second Lady, H.E. Samira Bawumia in consultation with H.E. the Vice President, will refund all allowances paid to her since 2017, and will not accept any monies allocated to her...,” the statement noted.

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia Photo credit: Samira Bawumia

Source: Original

Her rejection and pledge to pay back all emoluments paid her comes after the First Lady did same.

Unlike the First Lady who gave reasons for rejecting the monies, the second lady did not state her reason for rejecting the emoluments.

First Lady's rejection

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has rejected the emoluments approved to be paid to her by parliament.

In a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, it was noted that the payment of these allowances existed in the previous government and not only during her tenure in office.

Due to public outcry laced with negative opinions seeking to portray the first lady in a different light, she has stated that going forward, she is not going to accept any such monies.

Mahama's take

The former president of Ghana, John Mahama, waded into the controversial issue of paying monthly salaries for the first and second ladies.

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported the decision of the government to adopt the recommendation of an emolument committee to ensure that the spouses of the President and Vice President are paid for their roles on a monthly basis.

In a lengthy post on his official website, Mahama vehemently pushed against the idea calling it unconstitutional.

Presidents make enough

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a lecturer at the University of Ghana has waded into the debate around salaries for presidential wives.

According to Gyampo, who was against the idea, he said their husbands are paid enough to cover their family.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh