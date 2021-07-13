Students from WASHS in the Greater Accra Region have been able to produce gas for cooking from waste materials

The innovation was made as part of the National SHS Renewable Energy Challenge which was held at Presec, Legon on July 12, 2021

The motive of the competition was to instill in students a passion for solving renewable energy, energy efficiency and climate issues

A group of students from the West Africa Senior High School (WASHS) located at N4 Accra, Adenta Municipality in the Greater Accra Region have come up with a brilliant innovation.

In an update given on the verified Facebook handle of the Bui Power Authority, it is indicated that the students produced gas for everyday cooking from waste materials from the school kitchen.

This was part of the National SHS Renewable Energy Challenge that was held at Presec, Legon in Accra under the sponsorship of the Bui Power Authority.

Bui Power Authority partnered with the Energy Commission of Ghana in this year’s Ghana Renewable Energy and the Senior High Schools’ Renewable Energy Challenge to bring the competition to fruition.

The aim of the competition has been to develop the research skills of Senior High School students and promote technological innovation in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

In addition, it is hoped that the innovative ideas and challenges undertaken instill in students a passion for solving renewable energy, energy efficiency and climate problems.

It appears that young people in Ghana are getting more innovative by the day.

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that some students and young graduates from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) developed an amazing fire detector.

In a short documentary on the device sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of Citi News, the leader of the group called Stephen Boakye Frimpong indicated that the gadget is called a Smart Fire Alert.

The device is mounted at vantage points in facilities so that it is able to get access to smoke whenever there is an incident of fire in the structure.

