Nhyira Papa Kojo Egyir Hayford has gone public regarding his alleged arrest for publishing obscene videos on Snapchat

In a new video, he opened up about his current condition and sent a message to his admirers in the wake of the situation

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the disclosure by the young man

Social media personality and student Nhyira Papa Kojo Egyir Hayford, widely referred to as Hayford, has broken his silence regarding his reported arrest.

This comes after it was reported that the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team of the Ghana Police Service had arrested a 23-year-old student for allegedly publishing obscene videos on Snapchat.

Nhyira Papa Kojo Eqyir Hayford breaks his silence over his arrest by the Ghana Police Service. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebok

Source: Facebook

The 23-year-old is reported to have violated the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), following the discovery of a viral obscene video circulating on social media during a routine cyber patrol by the team on Friday, February 14, 2026.

The content allegedly appeared on his Snapchat account, @biggforddd123, showing multiple females with recordings dating from 2023 to January 26, 2026.

Hayford reacts to his arrest

The 23-year-old, on his part, has spoken for the first time since the reported arrest.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Edward Aganesh, Hayford, who appeared to be in a lively mood, indicated that the police were still conducting investigations on the matter and had taken his mobile phone to assist with them.

Tamale residents protest the removal of IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno's Special Police Force, known as the 'Black Maria'. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

He then refuted claims that he was in police custody, asking his admirers not to be bothered by what had been reported:

"First of all, let me clear something. I have not been arrested. I am fine and well. The Ghana Police are doing their investigations, salute to them. They took my phone just to aid in the investigation. Nobody has been arrested; nobody has done anything. Please do not believe the misinformation on the internet. I am home right now. As you can see, I am in the house," he said in the video.

At the time of writing, the video had generated over 100 likes and 21 comments.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Hayford's comments on his arrest

Social media users who commented on the video expressed varied opinions on the matter, with some lashing out at him for what he had been accused of doing:

kuyaskis_shop commented:

"Awwww, his parents! I am just thinking about them. Hmmm."

mike_lithor_ris added:

"Masa, you were arrested… just say you’ve been released."

mzz_amajoy added:

"His parents must be going through a lot."

ghanabaghost wrote:

"Misinformation, misinformation saa na Nsawam. Sia boy."

sammie_ddd added:

"Man dey stress in father. Remember when the previous matter happened, you could see that his father doesn’t like problems, but he bore a problem child. Kmt, my kiddie, some grooving you go collect."

MzGee calls for Yaytseslav’s arrest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality MzGee called for the arrest of Vyacheslav Trahov, aka Yaytseslav, for recording his private conversations with some Ghanaian women.

In a Facebook post, the presenter expressed her disapproval of the scandal involving the Russian man and appealed to the police to take the necessary steps.

Source: YEN.com.gh