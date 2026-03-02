Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng has been linked to armed robbery after her husband's deadly encounters with the police

Kumawood actress turned prophetess, Kasawale, also known as Cinderella Blondie, has spoken about Patricia Osei Boateng's link to armed robbery.'

In a recent interview, Prophetess Kasawale expressed surprise about the development, sharing some insights into Patricia's rise in life.

Patricia Osei Boateng has been trending on social media since Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Prophetess Kasawale shares thoughts on Patricia Osei Boateng's police saga. Photo source: @prophetess_cinderella, @patriciaosei1

The buzz follows reports that the actress was wanted for investigations, after her husband, Eric Antwi Duku, the alleged leader of the syndicate, had lost his life in a gunfight with the police.

Patricia Osei Boateng linked to carjacking syndicate

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, announced the passing of the actress's husband on Monday, February 23, 2026, while briefing the press on the arrest of four individuals linked to a carjacking syndicate.

The group's arrest came days after they allegedly carjacked and killed Andrews Amankwa, the father-in-law of GoldBod CEO and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi, at Ohwim Tigo Junction in Kumasi on February 10, 2026.

Later, it was widely reported that Patricia Osei Boateng was also wanted by the police for allegedly serving as an accomplice to her husband.

Her alleged role involved dressing in nursing attire to help her partner slip past security personnel while conducting criminal operations, according to police sources.

Actress Patricia Osei Boateng is alleged to have acted as a nurse to help her husband's carjacking syndicate to cross police checkpoints. Photo source: @patriciaosei1

Additionally, it was claimed that the Kumawood actress and producer had made trips to the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai after certain heists were executed.

The ongoing police search for Patricia was confirmed by celebrity blogger Clement Nana Asamoah through his Gossips24 TV YouTube channel on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

The Kumawood actress later turned herself in to the police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) office.

Prophetess Kasawale on Patricia Osei Boateng's riches

Speaking in a video interview, Prophetess Kasawale noted that she once had a good relationship with Patricia and even served as one of her bridesmaids during her wedding to her deceased husband in 2020.

She shared that their relationship dated back to when they were young actresses under the stables of Director Isaiah Kofi Appiah, while stating that the news was surprising to her.

"I know her very well. She is my friend, and I was one of her maids of honour at her wedding, and I know her husband. I was surprised to see the news about her link to armed robbery."

Prophetess Kasawale stands to the immediate right of Patricia Osei Boateng and her groom, Duku Antwi, while posing with the bridal train at their wedding in 2020. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Kasawale noted that Patricia Osei Boateng's life changed when she sojourned to Dubai. Upon her return, she added, Patricia started driving a car, and her lifestyle changed considerably.

"I did not suspect her or know anything in that line. I know she had businesses including a boutique, her movie productions, land sales, and other things. She had different sources of income.

"Before that, she had travelled to Dubai and when she returned her lifestyle improved, including driving a car."

Oboy Siki speaks on Patricia Osei Boateng saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood veteran, Oboy Siki, had reacted to Patricia Osei Boateng's police saga.

In an interview, Oboy Siki shared his suspicions about the actress' lifestyle while he worked with her on some projects.

