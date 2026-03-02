Renowned creative entrepreneur Baba Abdullai Sadiq has been appointed Ghana’s High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Renowned creative entrepreneur, Baba Abdullai Sadiq, has been appointed as Ghana's High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The appointment, made by President John Mahama, was announced on Sunday, March 1, 2026, by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Baba Sadiq reacts to his appointment as Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria. Photo credit: Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu/Facebook.

The young, dynamic creative investor-turned-politician is replacing the former High Commissioner, Baba Jamal, who was sacked by President Mahama for allegedly engaging in vote-buying during the NDC parliamentary primary at Ayawaso East.

His appointment follows the same pattern in John Mahama's second presidential stint, where he has given opportunities to young and vibrant Ghanaians to occupy some of the highest positions in government.

In a social media post, Baba Sadiq expressed his gratitude to President Mahama for honouring him with such a high-profile appointment.

"Profoundly honoured by the confidence of H.E. President @JDMahama in appointing me as Ghana’s High Commissioner-Designate to Nigeria. Grateful to the Honourable Minister for Foreign Affairs, @S_OkudzetoAblak. Committed to serving Ghana with diligence and integrity," he said.

What is expected of Sadiq in Nigeria?

Baba Sadiq will serve as Ghana's most senior diplomat in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, representing Ghana's interests and maintaining the bilateral relationship between the two West African neighbours.

The role of Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria is to serve as the nation's most senior diplomat in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, representing Ghana's interests and maintaining the bilateral relationship between the two West African neighbours.

He will act as the primary link between the Government of Ghana and Nigeria to strengthen political ties and cooperate on regional issues through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Baba Sadiq will also be expected to promote Ghanaian trade and investment interests, facilitate business partnerships, and attract foreign direct investment from Nigeria.

He will also oversee the delivery of essential services, including passport renewals, visa processing for visitors, and emergency travel certificates, to Ghanaians in the neighbouring West African country.

He will also collaborate with Nigerian authorities on joint efforts regarding regional security, migration, and stability in the West African sub-region.

A brief background about Baba Sadiq

Baba Sadiq was the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Okaikoi Central Constituency in the 2024 general elections, but lost to Patrick Boamah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He is the founder and former CEO of 3 Media Networks Limited, which operates 3Music TV and the 3Music Awards.

He is also the founding Director of the digital streaming service Boomplay Ghana and co-founder of Muse Africa, a lifestyle and entertainment brand for millennials.

In 2023, Baba Sadiq also established FulLCircL, a Pan-African 360-degree entertainment agency.

He holds a degree in Integrated Marketing Communications from the African University College of Communications (AUCC).

