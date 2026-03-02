President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Baba Abdullai Sadiq as Ghana's High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria

The announcement was made on March 1, 2026, by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who praised Sadiq's appointment on social media

As High Commissioner, Sadiq will strengthen bilateral ties, promote trade and investment, and provide essential services to Ghanaians in Nigeria

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed renowned creative entrepreneur Baba Abdullai Sadiq as Ghana's High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The appointment was announced to the public on Sunday, March 1, 2026, by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Baba Sadiq's wives, Adiza Ibrahim and Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, react to his appointment as Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria.

"Congratulations, Baba Sadiq, on your well-deserved appointment by President Mahama as High Commissioner designate to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I have no doubt you will hold aloft Ghana’s flag and make the youth of our continent proud," the Foreign Affairs Minister wrote on his social media pages.

Following this, the spouses of the young creative entrepreneur-turned-politician took to social media to celebrate their husband's appointment.

His first wife, Adiza Ibrahim (@KuburahDiamonds), in a post on X, congratulated her husband on his appointment.

"Congrats to my husband, BABA SADIQ, on his appointment as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria. We’re grateful for the trust placed in him by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to serve our nation. I pray for wisdom, strength and success in this important responsibility," she said.

Read the X post below:

Zulaiha Dobia, Baba Sadiq's second wife, who he reportedly married in 2025, indicated in a social media post that her phone has been buzzing since the announcement of her husband as Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria.

"My phone is buzzing🤣🤣🤣🤣," she wrote.

Read another X post below:

Baba Sadiq's expected role in Nigeria

As a senior diplomat in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Baba Sadiq will represent Ghana's interests and maintain the bilateral relationship between the two West African neighbours.

He will act as the primary link between the Governments of Ghana and Nigeria to strengthen political ties and cooperate on regional issues through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The young politician is expected to promote Ghanaian trade and investment interests, facilitate business partnerships, and attract foreign direct investment from Nigeria.

Baba Sadiq will also oversee the delivery of essential services, including passport renewals, visa processing for visitors, and emergency travel certificates, to Ghanaians in the neighbouring West African country.

He will also collaborate with Nigerian authorities on joint efforts regarding regional security, migration, and stability in the West African sub-region.

