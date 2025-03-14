Reggie Rockstone was with his wife Zilla when they received news that their food establishment, Rockz Waakye, had been robbed

The couple quickly rushed over and found out that a young man had entered the restaurant and made away with some money

The musician shared the sad news on Instagram and pleaded with the public to help him find the man behind the burglary

Renowned Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur Reggie Rockstone and his wife, Zilla, faced a distressing moment when they received news that their popular food establishment, Rockz Waakye, had been burgled.

The couple, upon hearing of the incident, rushed to the restaurant to assess the situation.

Upon arrival, they discovered that a young man had successfully broken into the eatery and stolen money from the cashier’s desk. Reggie took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news, urging the public to assist in identifying the culprit.

Security footage from the restaurant provided a clearer picture of how the burglary happened. The CCTV recording shared by the musician showed the intruder gaining access while the workers were fast asleep.

He moved barefoot with impressive stealth and made his way to the cashier’s desk, where he located and took an envelope filled with cash.

He then proceeded to gather several mobile phones belonging to the restaurant’s staff before exiting the building the same way he had entered.

What made Reggie Rockstone annoyed was how easily the thief managed to breach the establishment’s security without raising the alarm, despite someone being assigned to protect the property.

Reggie later shared an image of the young man's face from the CCTV footage online, announcing a reward for any useful information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Rockz Waakye, the food business run by Reggie and his wife, has built a strong reputation for its unique servings of the popular dish.

The restaurant is famed for its standout packaging waakye served in jars, a concept that has intrigued both locals and international visitors.

Reggie Rockstone's restaurant robbery raises reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mzz_jeefah said:

"He’s soo young too 😩 I hope you find him soon."

bluenavydiver commented:

"Wow, the bravery. I can only do this to save a life. These guys must not be from this planet ( wizard ). Well, he will soon be found Accra we Dey erh."

shedared23 said:

"I hope you find him. This is terrible. People will complain about not having a job and sleep whilst on shift."

mr_stickz commented:

"The dude knew the place so well, he had been there several times."

Ghanaian singer Vicky Zugah gets scammed

Celestine Donkor also recently lost money to unscrupulous individuals while trying to order some fast food online.

YEN.com.gh reported that the singer advised Ghanaians to be careful so they do not fall victim to such individuals.

Many people who heard her story of how Celestine Donkor was tricked by the scammers shared sympathies.

