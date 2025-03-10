Ghana's Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare honoured his mother-in-law with a heartwarming send-off in Vakpo, Volta Region

It was a spectacle as the Security Chief's mother-in-law's body was brought to the funeral grounds in a helicopter

Dampare's moments with a few Indigenous women dancing heartily have stoked a frenzy on social media

Ghana's Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare Dampare was recently in the Volta Region to pay his last respects to his late mother-in-law, Mrs Joana Kpentey.

Mrs Kpentey, 68, was survived by three children including George Dampare's wife, Anita.

The funeral which happened at Vakpo drew several dignitaries including Hassan Ayariga and the past leader of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Opoku Onyinah.

The place was flooded with many police officers who were deployed to protect and entertain the crowd.

The deceased's coffin was airlifted by a police aircraft to the funeral grounds for mourners to file past and pay their last respects.

After, he joined the funeral parade to his mother-in-law's burial grounds. The parade was flanked by mourners as an army of police officers led the way with Dampare and his family trailing behind the hearse.

Dampare showcases dance moves

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Damapare was seen dancing Agbadza with some indigenous women.

Agbadza is a traditional Ewe dance and music performance which has become a mainstay of the culture and identity of people in the Volta region of Ghana.

Scores of fans were intrigued by the Security Chief's heartwarming moments as he demonstrated his wife's culture.

Damapare's dance moves stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Dr George Akuffo Dampare's dance moves.

Morrison F. Mavis said:

"So, he's married to an Ewe woman I see."

Ivy Elsie Tetteh wrote:

"My hometown women no dey carry last. We no dey marry anyhow kraaa😅😅we go for intentional men wey go bring us glory in times like this."

John Ahiaku shared:

"Because IGP marry for my hometown I will talk to president Maham to retain him as the IGP 🤣🤣."

Rudolf Darwin commented:

"The only time you hear is when they are gone. May her soul rest in peace."

Lela Ad noted:

"Pls, let's choose our horsebands wisely. Lol."

Praise Kay shared:

"And to say am in Vakpo and I don't know what is going on... eiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii 😅...I heard a sound of helicopter yesterday and I was told the corpse was brought by the helicopter."

Romeo Edudzi Williams added:

"Oohh ohh ohh ok now I understand his source of hard work, discipline and determination above all God fearing; all because he’s married to ewe nyornu laaaa.."

