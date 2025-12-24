The three representatives of Opoku Ware Senior High School in the 2025 NSMQ have all gained admission to the university

Stephen Apemah-Baah scored 8 As in the WASSCE, while the other two contestants scored 7 As and 1 B each

Social media users wished them well in their academic pursuits and encouraged them to remain studious in the university

Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah and his two teammates, who represented Opoku Ware Senior High School in the 2024 and 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), have gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Stephen Apemah-Baah, a three-time NSMQ contestant, scored eight As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

John Kusi, David Opoku and Stephen Apemah-Baah attend KNUST after passing the 2025 WASSCE. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

John Kusi, a two-time NSMQ contestant for Opoku Ware School, scored seven As and one B in the 2025 WASSCE.

David Opoku, also a two-time NSMQ contestant and the third contestant for Opoku Ware School, scored seven As and one B.

The three have gained admission to study different programmes at KNUST. Stephen will study Biomedical Engineering, while David and John will study Medicine.

Netizens congratulate OWAS NSMQ stars

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Voice of KNUST on Facebook. Read them below:

Oheneba Berima said:

"Stephen should go and do Medicine. He should forget about biomedical engineering. He can do that as his MSc. But for an undergraduate, he should do Medicine, and he will never regret it. Salary-wise, Drs are the highest-paid civil servants. A medical doctor can do biomedical engineering as masters and doctoral levels."

Francis Akure wrote:

"Stephen abeg read medicine, why biomedical engineering? Ebi Ghana we dey o, not USA, mind you."

Felix Apaloo said:

"He should not do Biomedical Engineering at the undergraduate level. Medicine is not all about being in the consulting room and theatre. Medicine has more prospects than any other profession in the world. Medical Doctors are doing Law, Engineering, Accounting, etc. Your MBChB training prepares you for any course thereafter. He can branch into the Biomedical Engineering at post graduate level. In fact, his understanding of Biomedical Engineering will be richer after his MbChB. This is a secret people don't know. I wish him well. His colleagues have made the right decision."

Kwame Morfo Darkwa wrote:

"Stephen, let me tell you the truth. If you are interested in Academia, Biomedical Engineering would save time. Go to college and make the best grades. After the undergraduate studies, you could get a fully funded scholarship for Postgraduate studies abroad. For the best Career prospects, Medicine, CS/E, and Law are better."

Emmanuel Rockson said:

"I don't get the whole thing oo, seems like current children 2000s are very brilliant. What happens to us in the 90s and 80s🤣."

Benedict Asare wrote:

"All these young lads have their dreams and aspirations. I hope many Ghanaians would be happy to hear one day that Stephen has invented biomedical equipment which could change the lives of people. He definitely has his plans and mentors. He is thinking about the future. The fate of employment lies on individual capabilities in any chosen field. What if he changes the narrative people have regarding biomedical engineering in Ghana? Let us encourage him to pursue his dreams. With his foundation, he has already built connections that can propel him higher. Congratulations 🎉👏, guys."

NSMQ 2017 star Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland graduates from Medical School. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

NSMQ star Jochebed graduates from Medical School

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland, 2017 NSMQ contestant, graduated from Medical School.

When she sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2017, Jochebed was the Overall Best Student in Ghana and West Africa in that year.

National Science and Maths Quiz congratulated her and wished her success in her career and future endeavours.

Source: YEN.com.gh