From leading Ghana’s U-17 squad to the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup quarter-finals, Ayiah’s potential was clear

The ex-Ghana U-17 captain was once rated above West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus in his prime

Hailed as the 'Next Asamoah Gyan', Eric Ayiah now competes in Portugal’s third-tier football league

Eric Ayiah’s rise once symbolised the boundless promise of Ghana’s youth football. When he captained the Black Starlets to the quarter-finals of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, many believed a future superstar had arrived.

Calm in front of goal, intelligent in movement and vocal as a leader, Ayiah was even rated higher than teammate Mohammed Kudus at the time. Eight years on, his journey has taken a far less predictable path.

Ayiah announced himself on the global stage in India, where he led Ghana with maturity beyond his years.

The Black Starlets impressed before bowing out 2-1 to Mali in the quarter-finals, but Ayiah’s stock soared. According to Wikipedia stats, he finished the tournament as Ghana’s top scorer with three goals, earning praise as a potential successor to Asamoah Gyan.

Alongside talents such as Kudus, he was viewed as one of the brightest products of Ghana’s youth system.

Eric Ayiah's move to AS Monaco

That promise earned him a dream move in 2018. French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, renowned for developing elite talent, signed Ayiah on a five-year deal, as Goal noted. For a teenager, it appeared to be the perfect platform to launch a top-level European career.

However, the breakthrough never came. Despite Monaco’s faith, Ayiah failed to make a senior appearance, and his development stalled amid the fierce competition and demands of elite football.

Seeking a reset, Ayiah moved to Portugal in 2022, joining Primeira Liga side Gil Vicente. Once again, expectations were high, but the spell proved short-lived.

Limited impact and opportunities saw his contract terminated a year later, forcing another rethink.

Determined not to drift away from the game, the forward dropped down a level to join Trofense in Liga 3, Portugal’s third tier, prioritising minutes and match rhythm over status.

In 2025, Ayiah embraced a fresh chapter with Felgueiras, signing a two-year deal that signalled stability and renewed focus.

Away from the spotlight, Ayiah appears more grounded. He regularly shares training sessions and matchday moments on Instagram, showing a player rediscovering joy in the game.

Beyond football, his posts reveal a devoted family man who takes pride in fatherhood, offering a softer glimpse into a life shaped by lessons, setbacks, and resilience.

While the “next Asamoah Gyan” tag now feels distant, Ayiah’s story is far from over. His career serves as a reminder that talent alone does not guarantee a straight road to the top, but perseverance can still carve out a meaningful journey.

