Ebo Noah, Ghana's self-proclaimed modern-day Noah, announced a change of plans for his ark-building project

Following a new divine vision, Ebo Noah disclosed that additional arks were needed to accommodate his followers

He called off the previously scheduled gathering, urging followers to stay home for the Christmas and New Year holidays

Ebo Noah, Ghana's self-proclaimed modern-day Noah, has announced a change of plans regarding his ark-building project.

Ghanaian seer Ebo Noah shares a new update on his flood prophecy.

Ebo Noah had earlier claimed to have received a vision from God about a pending destruction on December 25, 2025.

According to the supposed seer, God had ordered him that there would be a great flood that would wipe out the entire human race. As such, he stated that in the past, he was on a mission, directly given to him by God, to save humanity from destruction.

Ebo Noah shares new prophecy

In a recent video, Ebo Noah stated that God has granted an extension to allow the construction of more arks.

In a video message released to his followers, the seer, dressed in his customary sackcloth, declared that a new divine vision had disclosed that the initial ten arks would be insufficient to accommodate the massive number of people expected to seek shelter from a prophesied flood.

"When you look at the number of people coming all over the country, all over the world into the ark, the expansion of the ark couldn't contain them," he said.

Following this new vision released on December 24, 2025, a day before D-day, Ebo Noah claimed he consulted with other "great men of God" for intercessory prayers, after which God granted them "some time to build more arks in addition to the ten."

Consequently, he has called off the previously anticipated gathering.

In his words:

"Tomorrow, nobody should rush to any location."

He therefore urged people to stay home and celebrate the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays with their families.

He also used the opportunity to dismiss any financial motive behind his project, making it clear that he is not profiting from his mission.

"I am not selling tickets. I am not taking money from anyone," he affirmed.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Ebo Noah's new update

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@LarryTheSir said:

"It was funny when he did a promo for a Christmas through New Year celebration at a local hotel."

@kwasieshun142 wrote:

"Hands go touch am waa."

@konkoband commented:

"Why would God give us another time? Why, ebi excursion we dey go. He needs to be checked."

@metadoors questioned:

"What if God wants him to wear some decent dress, before He chooses to flood the Earth?"

Ebo Noah appears in public with a new Mercedes-Benz ahead of his December 25 prophecy.

Ebo Noah buys new Mercedes-Benz

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ebo Noah made a public appearance ahead of the D-day, during which he prophesied that floods would rock Ghana and the world at large.

In a video, the self-proclaimed prophet was spotted arriving in town, cruising in a newly acquired luxury vehicle.

