Buz Stop Boys took over the streets a day after President John Mahama was sworn in as President of the Republic of Ghana on January 7, 2025, at the Black Star Square, to take down political posters

In a video posted on their social media pages, the sanitation team noted that after the elections and swearing-in, the campaign season was over and the posters needed to be removed to beautify the city

Many people took to the comments section to applaud the sanitation team for their incredible work and to also plead with the government to partner with Buz Stop Boys on their future sanitation projects

Sanitation volunteer group Buz Stop Boys have taken over the streets of Accra to remove campaign posters of political parties used during the 2024 election season.

Buz Stop Boys remove campaign posters

The Buz Stop boys posted a video on their social media pages showing them tidying up the walls of overhead roads and walkways by removing campaign posters.

In the video, they noted that political campaigns ceased after the elections and when a new President, the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s John Dramani Mahama was sworn in.

The team noted that they were reaching out to the leaders of the other political parties to mobilise their teams and take down the posters of their respective parties.

Buz Stop Boys noted that the focus was currently on Ghana, which was why they were taking up the role of cleaning up the walls and the streets in a way to beautify the city.

"By this video, we are humbly pleading with political leaders to kindly consider mobilising party supporters and sympathisers so that together, we can get some of these banners off the street. Nation-building is a collective responsibility."

In the video's caption, the sanitation team reiterated the reason they had taken to the streets to remove the campaign posters of the respective political parties in the country.

They pleaded with the party leaders to join forces with them to clean up the city since the election season was over.

"After elections no campaign 🇬🇭 Lets do this together if you care #fyp #npp #newforce #ndc #cpp #politics."

Reactions to Buz Stop Boys' latest project

Many people in the comments section applauded the work of the Buz Stop Boys and pleaded with President Mahama to sign a sanitation contract with the volunteer group to redefine sanitation in the country.

Other people shared their views on the campaign posters as they noted that it stole the beauty of the roads and created a lot of filth.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:

ezeanyamargaret7653 said:

"The wall needs to be painted with a nice color ❤️."

gkhair_gh said:

"You're really doing a great job 👏.

kwesi_tod_ said:

"This putting up posters should be banned it makes up almost 1/3 of the rubbish."

theman_theb said:

"Isn't there a law requiring them to remove their banners and signboards after election?"

jungleville2 said:

"After this take down all posters, banners sign post at unauthorized places."

_jb_one_ said:

"We should start a petition for the @buzstopboys to be given a sanitation contract."

nehemiahannan said:

"@officialjdmahama should give you guys a contract @buzstopboys to make the country clean and provide you guys incentives and machinery."

