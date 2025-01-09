Ghanaian twins who excelled in the WASSCE are at risk of not being able to further their education at the tertiary level

The old students of St. James Seminary SHS have gained admission to KNUST, but money for school fees has become an issue

An appeal has been made to all well-meaning Ghanaians to come to the aid of the boys and assist them financially

Brilliant Ghanaian twins are trending on social media after their 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results went viral.

Joseph Valentine Aseidu Senior and his Joseph Valentine Aseidu Junior passed the WASSCE with distinction as they clocked As in all the subjects.

The old students of St. James Seminary Senior High School have both secured admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) but risk forfeiting due to financial constraints.

Josephine Valentine Aseidu Senior gained admission to study Aerospace Engineering, whereas his brother also gained admission to study Biomedical Engineering.

They are each supposed to pay GH¢5,927 in tuition and accommodation fees by Tuesday, January 14, 2025, or risk losing their admission slots.

A social media influencer, SneakerNyame, who posted photos of the boys' result slips and admission letters on X, appealed to Ghanaians to intervene and assist the boys financially.

Persons who would like to assist Joseph Valentine Aseidu Senior and Joseph Valentine Aseidu Junior can contact Forster Agyapong at 0241409169.

"Guy I need your help. These twins got admission to Knust but their parents can’t afford the fees so unless they drop. Can we get someone to help them. Anyway they can get scholarships or crowdfunding or something? " his post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post had generated 300 comments and 2000 likes.

Reactions to the student's plea for help

Netizens who commented on the post prayed that the two intelligent boys would receive the necessary financial support they desired.

@1Brafii indicated:

"Have u considered next year? Who'll fund them. Let them seek scholarships in the US they'll get full funding."

@bb_wiredu wrote:

"But serious question oo..no harm abt this….is it that 8As has become easy to get nowadays or what bcos ebi like plenty of these students do get 8As which wasn’t so common during our time of fee-paying for nana do FSHS? Am curious guys NO HARM abt this question."

@donhasal1 indicated:

"I've wept in tears not 4 these twins but Akufo-Addo.Why did he make free SHS accessible to these twins?Why has he brought burden to their parents?Wait!De bad policy of our education in 8 yrs has resulted in dis?Posterity will indeed be kind to de 'Worst'President of Gh. JM TOASO!"

@769a51c098d249c added:

"Why would you just complete school knowing fully that you are NOT financially stable yet you rushed to buy forms. See, it's NOT about paying the fees, the feeding alone on campus is twice the fees minus other expenses. Let them work for a while and apply next year."

@Kofi_blvck added:

"Ano dey understand why brilliant minds from other regions no dey consider UMAT when choosing schools, chale nobody dey hold pass mining engineers."

@AbdulRaufIbra20 added:

"John Mahama's free tertiary education for level 100s is finally here. Tell them to relax wai."

