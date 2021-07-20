NDC MP Sam George and singer Sister Derby have been bantering on social media over the private members' bill on sexual orientations

Sister Derby took a swipe at Sam Goerge after he tweeted about the bill

The MP, in his response, has also used Medikal to mock the singer over her comment

Ningo Prampram MP Sam George and singer Sister Derby, known in private life as Debora Owusu Bonsu, have engaged in fierce banter on social media.

The two have been arguing over attempts by Ghana's parliament to pass laws concerning the activities of non-heterosexuals.

Private members' bill

A group of parliamentarians have brought a private members' bill to parliament seeking to regulate sexual preferences in the country.

According to the Guardian UK, the bill is proposing a 10-year jail term for non-heterosexuals and those who support their rights.

Since excerpts of the bill came up online, there have been many thoughts shared by some prominent Ghanaians.

Sister Derby and Sam George banter

Sister Derby is one of the many criticising the bill and she turned her sights on Sam George on social media.

The Ningo Prampram had tweeted about how some people have been attacking him over the private members' bill.

In a reaction, Sister Derby called Sam George a backwards thinker among others

This did not seem to go down well with Sam George who described Sister Derby as a failed musician and even mocked her over her failed relationship with Medikal.

The two's banter has stirred more interest in the bill while others share their opinions on the MPS response.

Medikal and Sister Derby affair

For those who may not know, Sister Derby dated Medikal for about three years before they broke up in 2018.

Derby confirmed their breakup in November 2018 and even went ahead to release a 'diss' track called Kakalika Love, firing shots at Medikal and Fella Makafui.

Medikal marries Fella

Less than two years after his breakup with Derby, Medikal got married to Fella Makafui in March 2020.

Medikal and Fella gave birth to their first child Island Frimpong about five months after their wedding.

