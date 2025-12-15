Ghanaian prophet Paul Miracle has stoked alarm among loved ones of jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa after sharing a doom prophecy about her

In a viral TikTok video, the prophet stated that God showed him a vision of Nana Agradaa being afflicted with a disease in the spiritual realm

The prophecy arrived weeks after pastor Appiah Biblical stated that he was taken aback by the preacher's physical appearance during a court hearing

A Ghanaian man of God has sparked concern on social media after sharing a doom prophecy about jailed Ghanaian televangelist, Nana Agradaa.

Nana Agradaa was sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025, after being convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretenses and charlatanic advertisement.

Since being jailed, numerous reports have emerged online attempting to decipher her current physical and mental condition as she serves her sentence in Nsawam Prison.

Social media rumours have alleged that she’s suffering from ill health behind bars, with Ghanaian man of God Appiah Biblical amplifying those claims.

Speaking on November 19 following the conclusion of a court hearing with Nana Agradaa, he stated that being jailed had taken a toll on her health and that her appearance in court left everyone in disbelief.

"Agradaa came to court today. If you see Agradaa, you will be shocked. Agradaa has really changed. She looks so pitiful. Her entire appearance has changed. Everyone in the courtroom was stunned to see her in her current state,” he said.

Ghanaian prophet shares Nana Agradaa doom prophecy

Amid the rumours of her current ill health, Ghanaian man of God Paul Miracle has delivered a message of doom to Nana Agradaa.

In a video shared to TikTok on December 14, he stated that God showed him a vision of Nana Agradaa suffering a stroke.

“God showed me a vision this dawn about a woman known as Nana Agradaa (Patricia Asiamah). I saw her being released from prison, and the Lord showed her before me. I saw her hands and feet not working well as she struggled to even communicate. She was suffering from a stroke and all her enemies were standing around and laughing at her,” he said.

Prophet Paul called for all of Nana Agradaa’s loved ones to intercede for her in prayer because she has fallen ill in the spiritual realm.

“Anyone who knows her or her family should pray for her because what I am seeing is very serious. Patricia Asiamah, if you love her, pray for her because I have seen that she has been afflicted with a stroke in the spiritual realm,” he concluded.

Ex-convict dismisses Nana Agradaa’s health rumours

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nyarko, a repentant ex-convict, denied claims that Nana Agradaa was not doing well in prison.

Nyarko, who now preaches in prisons after spending 20 years in jail, said the jailed televangelist was in good health and has continued to minister the gospel of Christ even while behind bars.

