Ameyaw Debrah marked 40 years with a birthday party at his residence

In attendance were a lot of popular people including artistes, actors and media personalities

Debrah is often regarded as one of the first people to blog about the lives of celebrities in Ghana

Photos have emerged from the luxurious 40th birthday party of celebrity blogger, Ameyaw Debrah held at his West Legon residence over the weekend.

In attendance at the party were some of the biggest names in the Ghanaian entertainment industry including Jackie Appiah, Fameye, Adjetey Anang and Abeiku Santana.

Jackie Appiah, Abeiku Santana, Fameye, others attend Ameyaw Debrah's 40th birthday party; photos pop up.

Often referred to as the godfather of blogging in Ghana, Debrah marked the special milestone on July 21.

Find below shots from the birthday party as curated by YEN.com.gh.

Actress Jackie Appiah at Ameyaw Debrah's birthday party

Fameye performing at the birthday party

Antoine Mensah was one of the hosts for the birthday party

Another photo of Jackie Appiah at the birthday party

Jackie Appiah and Abeiku Santana captured at Ameyaw Debrah's birthday party.

Jackie Appiah and Abeiku Santana are pictured at Ameyaw Debrah's birthday party.

Ameyaw Debrah's birthday cake

Ameyaw Debrah and his son at his birthday party

Ameyaw Debrah's siblings pictured at his birthday party

