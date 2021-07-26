At 30, a beautiful and brilliant lady who hails from Kpando Gadza in the Volta Region is on her way to bag her PhD

Lawrencia Aggrey-Bluwey, a brilliant young woman who hails from Kpando Gadza, a small town in the Volta Region has become a lecturer and is on her way to bag her Ph.D. at the age of 30.

Recounting the story to YEN.com.gh, the intelligent lady indicates that she discovered very early in her life that she was highly intellectual.

During her Junior High School Education, for instance, Lawrencia wrote her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in JSS 2 and passed with an aggregate of seven.

The brilliant academic then proceeded to have her secondary school education at the Archbishop Porter Girls’ Secondary School (APGSS) in the Western Region of Ghana, where she studied General Science.

In high school, she was selected as a member of Ghana’s delegation to the International Junior Science Olympiad in Sao Paulo, Brazil which brought home a Bronze Medal in the year 2006.

With a passion to help people in pain and impact the lives of many who really needed help, Lawrencia Aggrey-Bluwey decided to venture into nursing after high school.

However, while at it, Lawrencia said she felt a strong urge to do much more than she was already doing: to impact more lives than she could ever do as a Clinical Bedside Nurse.

She then decided to put herself in a position whereby she could train many health workers with top-notch clinical and administrative skills so that they could deliver excellent healthcare and eventually make Ghana’s health system a formidable one.

Lawrence, therefore, studied for Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Education, Winneba, and a Master of Philosophy Degree in Health Services Management from the University of Ghana Business School respectively.

After that, she became a lecturer at the Wisconsin International University College in Haatso, Accra, and then an Assistant Lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, where she teaches Health Administrators and Educators in Training.

Lawrencia Aggrey-Bluwey is currently pursuing a PhD program leading to the award of Doctor of Philosophy in Health Policy and Management, from the University of Ghana Business School.

