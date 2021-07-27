Black Sherif will take over Africa soon - Abeiku Santana boldly proclaims

The Broadcaster made the statement when he hosted the rapper on his show

Black Sherif is unarguably the most talked about artiste in Ghana

He is known for his songs 'First Sermon' and 'Second Sermon'

Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif has received a high-profile endorsement from celebrated broadcaster Abeiku Santana.

During his drive time show Ekwando Dwoodwoo on Okay FM, Santana stated that Sherif's talent will see him take over the music industry on the African continent.

"If Patoranking is jumping to his song, then watch out, he's going to take over Africa soon. Watch out. All the big artistes, you better start collaborating with Black Sherif now," asserted Santana.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has gathered some facts about the young rapper.

Who is Black Sherif? (Real name)

Black Sherif is officially known as Mohammed Ismail Sherif and he is known at home as Kwaku Frimpong which he mentioned in the Second Sermon.

Apart from his stage name, Black Sherif also goes by the nickname Blacko.

How old is Black Sherif? (Age and date of birth)

Black Sherif is still a teenager, aged 19. He was born on January 9, 2002.

Where is Black Sherif from? (Hometown)

Black Sherif is known to be one of the Kumerica guys making waves in the music industry. But he originally hails from Konongo Zongo.

Which school did Black Sherif attend? (Education level)

The rapper had his basic education in Konongo before proceeding to Kumasi Academy for his senior high school education where he completed in 2019.

He is currently a student at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA).

What is his genre of music?

Black Sherif identifies as a Hiphop artiste with much concentration on the sub-genre, Trap. He even made the point in his First Sermon that he has been 'Trapping' for a long time.

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and presenter, Nana Ama McBrown posted a video in which she jams to a song by Black Sherif.

The UTV show host publicised the clip flexing her dance moves although she could hardly sing the song verbatim.

