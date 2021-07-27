Kalsoume Sinare has dazzled fans in a new video she posted on social media

The actress put her 'forever young' face on display and showed off her swag

Kalsoume Sinare is married to Ghanaian football living legend, Tony Baffoe

Multiple award-winning veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare-Baffoe, has given her teeming fans a stunning dance in her huge mansion in the latest video she posted online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare was seen seated in what looked like a hotel room.

The video saw her wearing an emerald-coloured dress with headgear to match as she danced in excitement while seated.

Kalsoume Sinare: Veteran actress dazzles social media with 'glitterati' video; fans react. Source: Instagram/kalsoumesinare

She complimented her look with expensive-looking makeup and was looking all glammed up for what appeared to be an occasion she was about to grace with her presence.

After posting the video of herself, actress Kalsoume Sinare captioned it with three red love emojis.

Many of her fans and followers took to the comment section to shower glowing comments on her as they admired her beauty.

Actress beverly_afaglo wrote the first comment which read: "Finest mama"

shirleyakpalu came in with the comment: "Beautiful sis"

houseofcashels had this to say: "U look stunning"

ministerdorisgyamfi commented: "Very beautiful paaaaaaaa"

yezz_nana: "Give it to them sis"

There were many comments that proved Kaloume Sinare was loved by her teeming fans and followers.

