Anyidoho reacts after expulsion from the NDC; says 'this too shall pass'

NDC sacked former Deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, from the party n the grounds of misbehavior and anti-party behavior

Anyidoho had been serving a suspension that begun on February 8, 2021, prior to this

He has reacted to being ousted from the party

In a Tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, he wrote that this too shall pass

The former general secretary of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has reacted after he was ousted from the party.

In a Tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, he wrote that this too shall pass.

Accompanied by his tweet is emoji's showing a laughing hand and fingers indicated that everything will be okay.

Anyidoho reacts to expulsion from the NDC; says this too shall pass Photo credit: Citinewsroom

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, sacked former Deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, from the party.

According to a report filed by Citinews, Anyido was sacked from the party on the grounds of misbehavior and anti-party behavior, as stated in a letter from the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party.

The former Deputy General Secretary of the party had been serving a suspension since February 8, 2021, after his consistent criticism of the party in public, prior to the party ousting him.

The letter also indicated that by the decision of the FEC, he is no more recognized as a member of the party and cannot carry himself in such a manner as well as do anything in the name of the party.

Anyidoho has been asked to return any party property that might be in his custody and would lose any monies, dues, or subscription fees he might have made to the party.

His tweet has drawn some reactions from some Twitter users

Adutwum said at least his core values will not be compromised.

Klenam said unless he stops hating people.

Abinye said his ousting has really pained him.

Isaac said he has now been neglected by those who were urging him one to drag the name of the party in the mud.

Doogo said if he had humbled himself, he would not have been in this mess.

Said he earlier bluffed that no one could sack him from the NDC party.

4 years not enough for any president

In other news, Ghanaian actor, politician, and farmer, John Setor Dumelo has stated that four years is not enough for any government to function effectively.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former aspirant for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, stated that at least, a five-year term should be considered.

He explained that in the first year after wiDoonning the election, the president uses that period to settle and get accustomed to things

