A local woman is definitely an inspiration to many after securing the keys to her brand new home

The independent lady says finalising the move was challenging but she's grateful for every moment

Local social media users took to the comments section to congratulate the hardworking woman

A local woman is serving some serious #BossBabe energy after securing the keys to her brand-new apartment. Although the process has been stressful, the hardworking mama says she remains grateful for what she has achieved.

This stunner just secured the keys to her first home. Images: @Yowhighness_m/Instagram

, @Yowhighness_m shared the incredibly good news with her many followers.

"This has been such a stressful process but inhliziyo yam igcwele ukbonga (my heart is full of thanks). I just got my KEYS," she captioned the heartwarming post.

The tweet was accompanied by a simple yet elegant pic of the empty home and a snap of the new home keys.

Supportive social media users headed to the comments section to show nothing but love to the young woman and congratulate her on the milestone.

Check out some of the comments below:

@_QMajor said:

"Congratulations Yolanda. God bless maMkhize."

@MpumeM_ said:

"Congratulations mama."

@_IpelengL said:

"Congratulations Sis"

@Malibon87497338 said:

"Akukaze kungalungi good things take time."

@Ezasembo said:

"Congratulations honey"

@phakathwayo_579 said:

"Kwenziwanjalo ke Gcwabe. CONGRATS"

Beautiful woman celebrates buying her 1st home, Mzansi shows love online

In similar home news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that an inspiring young woman has headed online to celebrate the purchase of her very first home. The new apartment owner posted a few snaps on social media and shared her genuine excitement with the rest of South Africa.

Heading online, @thatodinalane shared the cool post.

"Homeowners' association," she confidently captioned the tweet along with a smiling face and three hearts.

While most social media users headed to the comments section and wished the young lady well on her timely achievement, a few haters threw some shade her way.

Not to worry though, the homeowner's supporters cheekily clapped back on her behalf.

Check out some of the comments below:

@julius_thamana said:

"Wow, congratulations, very inspiring."

@SiceloSithole9 said:

"Black child, it's possible. Congrats. You can also do it regardless of age."

@TshepisoMadubs said:

"When young people make it."

@Gimik34232886 said:

"This girl cannot come and claim that this is her house when she hasn't paid it in full...She is supposed to say, 'The bank's house and it might be mine in 20 years.' "

@siyolise_mokobi said:

"Not you being a hater."

@KnowlyNgwane said:

"Poverty made most of us believes that people who make it in life are indebted and people who possess nothing don't have debts, such a shame."

