Prophet Roja has prophesied doom for President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government in their second year in office

In a video, the prophet claimed that some individuals would orchestrate an issue that would negatively impact the government

Prophet Roja's concerning prophecy for President Mahama and his government has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as De Lighter Roja, has shared a concerning prophecy about President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government in 2026.

Prophet Roja prophesies doom for President John Dramani Mahama and NDC government in 2026 at a church service event on December 26, 2025. Photo source: De Lighter Roja, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Preaching to his congregation at the recent Boxing Day Watch Night service at his Roja City International Ministry church in Accra on Friday, December 26, 2025, the prophet claimed to have seen betrayal in the NDC government.

Prophet Roja prophesies doom for Mahama, NDC

Prophet Roja claimed that he had received a vision where some influential figures around President Mahama would betray him in 2026.

He said:

"Let us pray. I am seeing betrayal in the NDC government. I am seeing that the people around the president, in the realms of the spirit in 2026, will betray him."

The controversial prophet, who gained prominence for his accurate doom prophecy about the late Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah's demise several months ago, claimed that a scandal would emerge in public. He noted that several secrets would also appear.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja prophesying doom for President Mahama and his NDC government is below:

Roja prophesies third presidential term for Mahama

Prophet Roja's doom prophecy for President Mahama and the NDC government comes days after he predicted with certainty that the president would serve a third term in office during an interview on Angel TV's morning show on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

The prophet maintained that his prediction would come to pass "barring unforeseen circumstances," suggesting he had insight into ongoing developments that were not yet publicly known.

The religious leader hinted at discussions taking place behind the scenes that would facilitate such a move, though he declined to provide specific details.

Prophet Roja sees President John Mahama going for a third term in the 2028 elections. Photo source: @angel1029fm, @officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

When pressed about the apparent contradiction with the president's earlier commitment, Prophet Roja acknowledged uncertainty but insisted the outcome was inevitable.

The Facebook video of Prophet Roja prophesying about President Mahama's third term in office is below:

Roja's prophecy for Mahama, NDC stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Power Palm commented:

"If you are a true man of God, mention that person's name."

Bontee wrote:

"This is a prediction. He knows those with presidential ambitions will start their agenda, thereby causing so many problems in the government. It is normal and bound to happen to any ruling government."

Streetwise Khofi Controlla said:

"I dreamt about this, and it happened when parliament agreed that Mahama can contest for the 3rd term."

Adwoaaddaimununkum remarked:

"This is not new. Judas even betrayed Jesus Christ. He has to be vigilant and rely on God."

Prophet Bediako shares doom prophecy for Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Bediako shared a doom prophecy for Mahama amid rumours of him seeking a third term in office.

In an interview, the prophet cautioned the president not to listen to advisers and pursue another term as the Ghanaian head of state.

Prophet Bediako claimed that several calamities would befall the country if President Mahama ignored the constitutionally-mandated two-term limit to run for another term in office.

Source: YEN.com.gh