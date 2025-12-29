Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has stirred reactions after speaking about the ongoing jail term being served by controversial preacher, Nana Agradaa

In a video, the founder of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries suggested that the jailed televangelist could be freed if some conditions were met

Nana Agradaa, born Patricia Asiamah, was jailed by an Accra Circuit Court in July 2025 after being found guilty of defrauding victims through a televised money-doubling scheme

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian man of God Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has shared a glimmer of hope for Nana Agradaa’s fans with a prediction about her prison term.

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah shares hopeful prophecy about Nana Agradaa's prison term, igniting debate online. Image credit: ApostleIsaacOwusuBempah, GHOneTV/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Controversial Ghanaian preacher, Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has been jailed for 15 years for fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

An Accra Circuit Court handed down the sentence to the founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champions International Ministry on July 3, 2025.

The former traditional priestess turned evangelist was accused of defrauding multiple victims through a 2022 televised broadcast, during which she falsely claimed to possess spiritual powers capable of doubling money.

Her fraudulent promises led several individuals to hand over large sums of money in the hope of receiving miraculous financial returns that were never delivered.

Following the church service, a viral video showed multiple individuals who attended the church service lamenting over how the popular preacher had swindled them.

The Ghana Police Service arrested Nana Agradaa on October 9, 2022, and charged her with two counts of defrauding by false pretenses.

After a three-year trial, the Circuit Court handed down its verdict, and the controversial evangelist started serving out her sentence at the Nsawam Female Prison in the Eastern Region.

Below is an Instagram video of Nana Agradaa after she was sentenced to prison

Owusu Bempah speaks on Nana Agradaa’s sentence

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Oboyvandam on December 29, 2025, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah spoke out about Nana Agradaa’s jail term.

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries, who had a bitter feud with the preacher, claimed that he was the power behind her being jailed.

He said that during their beef, he realised that Nana Agradaa was friendly when they met publicly, but chastised him on social media, which convinced him that she was denigrating his name for clout.

Owusu Bempah said that led him to spiritually discipline her, leading to her prison sentence.

The veteran prophet added that if Nana Agradaa repented in prison, he could entreat God for her to be released spiritually from her bondage.

The TikTok video of Owusu Bempah speaking about Nana Agradaa is below.

Reverend Owusu Bempah praises Mahama

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah praised President John Dramani Mahama for the current direction of the country.

In a video, the popular preacher cited the strong performance of the cedi and a joyful Christmas season as signs of divine favour on Ghana’s current leadership.

Source: YEN.com.gh