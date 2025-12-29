Sad scenes from the home of late highlife legend Aseibu Amanfi have surfaced online after his death and stirred deep sorrow among Ghanaians

Ghanaian music legend Kwabena Owusu, known professionally as Aseibu Amanfi, passed away tragically on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

The highlife superstar reportedly passed away after a protracted battle with illness, the third highlife great to lose their life in 2025 after Dada Kwakye Duah (Dada KD) and Charles Kwadwo Fosuh (Daddy Lumba).

News of the tragedy was first reported by Kofi TV, which is run and operated by celebrated broadcast journalist Kofi Adoma Nwawani.

Kofi TV shared a video of one of Aseibu Amanfi’s classic singles to announce the tragedy.

“Ei 2025 hmm. ASEIBU Amanfi is dead. RIP Legend,” the journalist captioned the video.

The news was also confirmed by Odehyieba Keff, a guitarist and singer who was closely aligned with the late musician.

He stated that Amanfi had been ill for some time and that they had even garnered donations to help with his medical bills.

Odehyieba Keff expressed gratitude to everyone who donated to Aseibu Amanfi’s medical fund as he battled an undisclosed illness before his demise.

Sad scenes at Aseibu Amanfi’s house

After the highlife great’s death, Ghanaians on social media mourned the tragic loss of yet another great musician.

The tragedy was also felt in Abuakwa Asonomaso, a town in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, where the musician hailed from.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on December 29, a day after the tragedy, the late singer’s sister was seen weeping profusely over his passing.

The video also showed the entire house in mourning, with a canopy already set up in red and black colours to receive visitors.

Other individuals were spotted in the house looking sombre as the family struggled to come to grips with the loss of their beloved relative and national treasure.

Legendary Ghanaian gospel singer, Maame Tiwaa of the Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo music group, reportedly passes away. @sweet_maame_adwoa

Gospel legend Maame Tiwaa passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that gospel music legend Maame Tiwaa reportedly passed away in the early hours of Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Maame Tiwaa was an iconic gospel musician known for her performances as part of the Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo music group.

The gospel legend’s death occurred unexpectedly, as she had performed heartily at the birthday celebration of Apostle Abraham Lamptey of Believers House of Worship a few weeks before her demise.

