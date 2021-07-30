Former president John Dramani Mahama and Second Lady Lordina Mahama have marked their 29th wedding anniversary today, July 30

The Ghanaian leader has shared an uplifting message to celebrate his wife to highlight the momentous day

The post has amassed reactions and congratulatory remarks from a section of Ghanaians

Former president John Dramani Mahama has penned a heartwarming message to his wife and former Second Lady, Lordina Mahama, to mark their 29th marriage anniversary.

The former Ghanaian president and high-ranking member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said that Lordina had been a caring, loving, supportive, and truly loving mother in their 29-year journey as a couple.

''It's been 29 years and more. You've been just what a wife and life partner should be- caring, loving, supportive and a truly loving mother,'' said John Mahama.

''Happy anniversary, Lordina,'' he added.

Mahama pens heartwarming message to wife Lordina as they mark 29th marriage anniversary Image: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Instagram

The post, sighted on his Instagram page, has gathered tons of reactions and comments from a section of Ghanaians.

Comments beneath the post

Kimkayworldie remarked

''Happy anniversary ❤️ love leaves here.''

Dzifa_official said:

''Happy anniversary.''

Sweanyarkofficial commented:

''Happy Anniversary to you Dad and Mum.❤️

Former president John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, tied the knot on March 6, 1963. The couple has five children namely Shafik, Shahid, Sharaf, Jesse, and Farida.

