20 funniest clean comedians you need to know, ranked
Comedy is a potent entertainment that can make people laugh and overcome their problems. But have you heard of clean comedians? They are uncommon and hard to locate, and they include humour in their performances without succumbing to profanity, making them ideal for a broader audience, including families. They use sarcasm, physical comedy, and deft wordplay to keep their audiences laughing. Who are the funniest, clean comedians?
This article was based on variables such as the comedian's popularity within the genre. We compiled the list using reviews and credible sources like Netflix, Ranker, and other online sites. We also used some editorial discretion to determine which clean comedians are still relevant and who has had the most influence in pure comedy. However, this list isn’t definitive because everyone’s sense of humour varies.
Funniest clean comedians
Clean comedians are skilled at providing side-splitting humour without using foul language or other inappropriate content. With their broad popularity, these comedians guarantee everyone will have a good chuckle. Here are some of the best clean comedians.
1. Ryan Hamilton
- Full name: Ryan Hamilton
- Birthplace: Ashton, Idaho, US
- Year of birth: 1976
- Age: 48 years old (as of 2024)
Ryan Hamilton is one of the best clean comedy stand-up performers. He is a stand-up comedian known for his observant, sarcastic, and self-deprecating humour. Ryan is renowned as a clean comedian, and his content is based on his personal experiences, such as his skydiving, single life, hot air balloons, and big smile.
2. Brian Regan
- Full name: Brian Joseph Regan
- Birthplace: Miami, Florida, US
- Year of birth: 2 June 1958
- Age: 65 years old (as of March 2024)
Brian Regan is a US-born stand-up comedian who employs observational, sarcastic, and self-deprecating humour. He is one of the funniest, cleanest comedians and is noted for mixing facial expressions and body language into his performance. His performances are generally clean since he avoids vulgarity and forbidden topics.
3. Nate Bargatze
- Full name: Nathanael Bargatze
- Birthplace: Old Hickory, Tennessee, US
- Year of birth: 25 March 1979
- Age: 44 years old (as of March 2024)
Nate is one of the funniest clean comedians on Netflix. His comedy is distinguished by allusions to his family, humorous situations, and personal stories.
4. Jim Gaffigan
- Full name: James Christopher Gaffigan
- Birthplace: Elgin, Illinois, US
- Year of birth: 7 July 1966
- Age: 57 years old (as of March 2024)
Jim Gaffigan is a US-based stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer. His writing frequently discusses fatherhood, sloth, religion, cuisine, and general observations. He is known as a "clean" comedian, with few profanities in his performances.
5. Aaron Weber
- Full name: Aaron Weber
- Birthplace: Montgomery, Alabama, US
- Year of birth: 13 November 1991
- Age: 32 years old (as of March 2024)
Aaron Weber is a Nashville-based stand-up comedian who often performs at the world-famous Grand Ole Opry. He had his Opry start in 2019 at 28, becoming the youngest stand-up comic ever to do so.
6. Jerry Seinfeld
- Full name: Jerome Allen Seinfeld
- Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York, US
- Year of birth: 29 April 1954
- Age: 69 years old (as of March 2024)
Jerry Seinfeld is a stand-up comic, writer, famous actor, and producer. From 1989 to 1998, he co-created and developed the sitcom Seinfeld, in which he portrayed a semi-fictionalised rendition of himself.
7. Tim Hawkins
- Full name: Timothy Aaron Hawkins
- Birthplace: Saint Charles, Missouri, US
- Year of birth: 30 March 1968
- Age: 55 years old (as of March 2024)
Tim Hawkins is a Christian comedian, songwriter, and performer. He is most known for his song parodies. His programmes are centred around his everyday living. He quickly gained popularity for his monologues about marriage, homeschooling, and parenthood.
8. Jeff Foxworthy
- Full name: Jeffrey Marshall Foxworthy
- Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia, US
- Year of birth: 6 September 1958
- Age: 65 years old (as of March 2024)
Jeff Foxworthy is a renowned actor, comedian, radio and television personality, and author from the United States. He performs on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour alongside Bill Engvall, Larry the Cable Guy, and, previously, Ron White.
9. Bill Engvall
- Full name: William Ray Engvall Jr.
- Birthplace: Galveston, Texas, US
- Year of birth: 27 July 1957
- Age: 66 years old (as of March 2023)
Bill Engvall is a former stand-up comedian, actor, and TV personality. He published several stand-up comedy albums under Warner Records and the now-defunct BNA Records.
10. Tom Papa
- Full name: Thomas Papa Jr.
- Birthplace: Passaic, New Jersey, US
- Year of birth: 10 November 1968
- Age: 55 years old (as of March 2024)
Tom Papa is a renowned comedian, actor, and radio personality from the United States. He broadcasts the Sirius XM Satellite Radio programme Come to Papa. He and Fortune Feimster co-hosted the Sirius XM programme What a Joke with Papa and Fortune in July 2019.
11. Anjelah Johnson
- Full name: Anjelah Nicole Johnson-Reyes
- Birthplace: San Jose, California, US
- Year of birth: 14 May 1982
- Age: 41 years old (as of March 2024)
Anjelah Johnson is a US-based stand-up comedian, actor, and retired NFL cheerleader. She appeared in the 13th season of MADtv. Anjelah is one of the best clean female comedians.
12. Demetri Martin
- Full name: Demetri Evan Martin
- Birthplace: New York, New York, US
- Year of birth: 25 May 1973
- Age: 50 years old (as of March 2024)
Demetri Martin is a multi-talented comedian, writer, actor, cartoonist, director, and musician. He worked as a columnist on The Daily Show. In stand-up comedy, he is recognised for his deadpan delivery, use of guitar for gags, and satirical cartoons.
13. Gabriel Iglesias
- Full name: Gabriel Jesús Iglesias
- Birthplace: San Diego, California, US
- Year of birth: 15 July 1976
- Age: 47 years old (as of March)
Gabriel Iglesias is a US-based actor and stand-up comedian. He frequently refers to his weight in his humour, saying, "Oh, I'm not fat, I'm fluffy," clarifying that there are five categories of fatness: "Big", "Healthy", "Husky", "Fluffy", and "DAMNN!!!" His comedy is based on topics such as Latin American culture, race relations, obesity, everyday life, pop culture, and social awkwardness.
14. Jeff Allen
- Full name: Jeffrey Allen Mishler
- Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, US
- Year of birth: 5 June 1956
- Age: 67 years old (as of March 2024)
Jeff Allen is a renowned comedian widely recognised for his film Happy Wife, Happy Life: Revisited. As he performed clean, in the vein of Bill Cosby and Jerry Seinfeld, churches were a popular setting for his show.
15. Jim Breuer
- Full name: James E. Breuer
- Birthplace: Valley Stream, New York, US
- Year of birth: 21 June 1967
- Age: 56 years old (as of March 2024)
Jim Breuer is a famous stand-up comedian and actor. He was a Saturday Night Live cast member from 1995 to 1998 and appeared in the 1988 movie Half Baked.
16. Yakov Smirnoff
- Full name: Yakov Naumovich Pokhis
- Birthplace: Odesa, Ukraine
- Year of birth: 24 January 1951
- Age: 73 years old (as of 2024)
Yakov Smirnoff is an actor, writer, and comedian from Ukraine. He launched his profession as a stand-up comedian in the Soviet Union before immigrating to the United States in 1977 to pursue a career in show business despite not speaking English.
17. Jamie Kennedy
- Full name: James Harvey Kennedy
- Birthplace: Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, US
- Year of birth: 25 May 1970
- Age: 53 years old (as of March 2024)
Jamie Kennedy is a well-known comedian and actor. He is among the best clean comedians on Amazon Prime—he appeared in the CBS programme Ghost Whisperer (2005-2010), did voice work for The Cleveland Show (2009-2013), and frequently tours as a stand-up comic and podcaster.
18. Bob Nelson
- Full name: Bob Nelson
- Birthplace: Massapequa, New York, US
- Year of birth: 3 March 1958
- Age: 66 years old (as of 2024)
Bob Nelson is a stand-up comic and actor. He specialises in rubber-faced comedic characters. Bob is additionally recognised for his impersonations of Jacques-Yves Cousteau and his "football act," in which he mocks the old team rundowns in College Football All-Star games, during which players proclaim their identities, numbers, and teams.
19. John Crist
- Full name: John Crist
- Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia, US
- Year of birth: 20 March 1984
- Age: 39 years old (as of March 2024)
John Crist is a US-based comedian from Lilburn, Georgia. He is recognised for his comic sketch films on YouTube. Crist often works with fellow Christian musician and comedian Trey Kennedy.
20. Henry Cho
- Full name: Henry Cho
- Birthplace: Knoxville, Tennessee, US
- Year of birth: 30 December 1962
- Age: 61 years old (as of March 2024)
Henry Cho is a United States stand-up comic. He is renowned for being among the first Asian-American acts to perform consistently on the Grand Ole Opry. On 6 January 2023, he was appointed the first Asian-American to join the Opry.
What is clean comedy?
Clean comedy is a comic genre that avoids indecency, such as racism, sexual assault jokes, pejoratives, vulgarity, obscenity, illegal substances, off-colour humour, toilet humour, clearly sexual content, and other undesirable content.
What are some of the best clean comedy shows of all time?
While clean comedy programmes may not be your first choice for a movie night, they are ideal for family bonding and fun after a long work week! Here are some of the best clean comedy shows of all time.
- Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers
- Jim Gaffigan: King Baby
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
- John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
What is the difference between clean comedians and corporate comedians?
A corporate comic is an entertainer who gives clean content to an experienced audience. A clean comedian performs a show suitable for all ages and groups.
Above are some of the funniest clean comedians you need to know. Clean humour has become popular in the entertainment industry, providing an appealing alternative to traditional entertainment. Clean comedians refrain from employing profanity or discussing complex topics, instead focusing on observant humour that applies to everyone.
