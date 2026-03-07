While Haaland dominates headlines with volume, Premier League stars such as Danny Welbeck are quietly rewriting the efficiency charts

Goal conversion, shot accuracy, and minutes per goal reveal the unsung heroes of the 2025/26 Premier League

Antoine Semenyo converts his chances with a respectable accuracy, as the Ghanaian continues to shine in the EPL

When it comes to the 2025/26 Premier League season, raw goal totals tell only part of the story, as Arsenal and Manchester City continue to chase EPL silveware.

Efficiency metrics, including goal conversion rate, minutes per goal, and shot accuracy, reveal which players are truly maximising their opportunities.

For example, Igor Thiago of Brentford boasts a 27% goal conversion rate and 54% shot accuracy, meaning he finds the net more than one in four times he shoots.

Contrast this with the league's leading top-scorer, Erling Haaland, who scores 22% of his shots but generates 22 goals and seven assists through sheer volume, demonstrating the balance between quantity and efficiency.

Similarly, Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo converts 22% of his attempts with 54% accuracy, according to BBC statistics.

This proves the ex-Bournemouth man, who sit third in the EPL top scorers chart this term, is highly efficient in addition to being a key contributor for Manchester City.

These stats suggest that while big names often dominate headlines, some players are quietly achieving incredible impact relative to their chances.

Danny Welbeck's effiency in focus

Efficiency is not just about goal-scoring but also about timing and consistency. Danny Welbeck of Brighton, for instance, has 10 Premier League goals from only 38 total shots, yielding a 26% conversion rate, highlighting clinical finishing.

On the other hand, players like Harry Wilson at Fulham have a lower conversion (16%) but complement it with six assists, showing their contribution is broader than just goals.

Analysing efficiency helps clubs, managers, and fans understand who is making the most of limited chances and who may be underperforming relative to opportunities.

It also paints a more complete picture of the Premier League’s competitive landscape, where striking talent varies between high-volume scorers like Haaland and highly efficient finishers like Thiago or Welbeck.

As the season heads into its final stretch, efficiency metrics may determine who rises to the top of the scoring charts and who helps their team secure crucial points.

In a league as tight and competitive as the Premier League, converting chances efficiently can be the difference between glory and disappointment.

