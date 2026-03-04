Premario Edition shared advice that could help drivers reduce fuel costs and increase their daily earnings

He pointed to a particular model that many drivers may overlook when choosing a vehicle for ride-hailing work

The dealer also mentioned a small drawback drivers should keep in mind before making their final decision

Popular Ghanaian car dealer and auto commentator Premario Editions has advised Uber drivers and everyday motorists to consider the Honda Fit if their goal is to reduce fuel expenses while working on the road.

In a recent video shared online, he stood beside a Honda Fit while speaking about the car’s fuel efficiency and why it has become a practical option for drivers who depend on their vehicles for income.

Ghanaian auto expert details fuel-efficient car option

According to Premario Editions, drivers who work for ride-hailing platforms such as Uber should pay close attention to vehicles that consume less fuel because that directly affects their daily earnings.

Using the Honda Fit as an example, he explained that a driver who fills the tank with about GH₵500 on a Monday morning could work through many more trips before thinking about refuelling.

Premario Editions suggested that a full tank could take a driver through roughly 20 trips and still leave some petrol in the tank afterwards.

For drivers who spend long hours on the road, that kind of efficiency can help reduce operating costs and improve the amount of money they take home at the end of the day.

He also noted that the Honda Fit is generally dependable when it comes to everyday use and does not give many mechanical problems if it is maintained properly.

Premario said that level of reliability is one of the reasons the model continues to attract drivers who want a car that can handle constant movement around the city.

Premario Editions lists downsides of Honda Fit

However, Premario mentioned that Honda spare parts can sometimes be slightly more expensive compared to some other brands on the market.

Even so, he believes the benefits of the car still outweigh that negative aspect.

For drivers who are focused on saving fuel while maximising their trips, Premario Edition said the Honda Fit remains a smart and practical choice.

Netizens react to Premario Edition's car advice

Some drivers in the comments shared their own experiences, saying the car’s fuel economy has helped them save money on long trips and daily driving.

Others also praised the model’s reliability, with a few saying it remains one of the most practical cars for ride-hailing work.

Stiky Iky commented:

"Honda Fit, I swear, you are a really good car. It is very reliable, in fact, Honda cars hardly break down."

Maizin commented:

"My 1.3l belta is around GH₵ 450 to fill when the light starts blinking, and I work the whole Sunday without topping up, and I have 2 or 3 bars left, and u know how Sundays are like. I don’t think the fuel economy is extraordinary. Normal vibes."

ken_ybb commented:

"Toyota Vitz 4 plugs 250gh fuel for 20 trips with AC too 😂."

Afful Albert Godfred commented:

"I will not talk much. I used GHC 400 to travel to Kumasi and back, did several rounds in Kumasi as well, and when I returned, I still had one bar left in my 2013 Toyota Vitz."

Hon Richmond Osei commented:

"That is what I’m using in the USA, it really helps a lot."

King Wazzy commented:

"Toyota Yaris saloon is the best car for Uber."

Man shares reliable cars for Uber businesses

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian car influencer, Alpha, had shared a ranked list of cars he believes are the most practical for Uber in the country, focusing on fuel efficiency, low maintenance cost and durability.

He explained that his number one choice stands out for being cheap to fix and strong enough to handle long hours of daily commercial use, encouraging drivers to invest in cars that will reduce expenses and increase profits.

