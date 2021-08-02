A FUTO final year student of soil science has said that he hopes to create more job opportunities with his work

After his fabricated gas cooker got attention and Imo state government official visited him, he got some money

Agazue said if he gets more funding, he will be able to compete well with foreign brands that are imported into the country

A final year student at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Fidel Obumnaeme Agazue, whose piece of metal fabrication got people’s attention has spoken to Legit.ng about his works.

When asked what he got from the Imo state government after officials visited his workshop to assess the gas cooker he made, Agazue revealed he got some money aside from the recognition.

I was not admitted for mechanical engineering

The young man said that fabricating pieces from metals is actually a profitable business, revealing his dad who is into the business introduced him to it.

On why he is studying soil science in school and not a course inclined towards his passion, the young man said he never got mechanical engineering when he applied in 2016.

The young innovator revealed that he had to settle for soil science in order not to stay at home. He, however, added that he now enjoys the course.

I need more to compete well

Speaking on his plan to compete well with top foreign brands, Agazue said if he has sponsors, he would be able to get the best materials to create products that will outlast whatever is being imported.

He said:

“One Igbo adage says ‘aku ji okwu’ which means ‘money holds words’. If I have funds or sponsors, I will do more than them because I'm selecting the best materials for the work while they use lighter materials so that they can reduce cost of shipping and transportation.”

Agazue looks forward to a future where he would be a global manufacturer and also be able to create jobs as a way to help the government reduce unemployment in the country.

Another intelligent Nigerian builder

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that a video that went viral claimed that a Nigerian student of Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA) built a car for his final year project.

A voice in the video asked the man if it was his final project. Afterwards, he said an effort would be made to send it to the Instagram blog for wide outreach.

In the clip, the automobile is named Merczy. The car has an intimidating wide front like an Escalade.

