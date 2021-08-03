A protestor at Fix The Country is asking his mother to take heart if he does not come home alive

According to the gentleman, he might lose his life whilst on the protest but his mother should know it is all for Ghana

The placard carrying the message has been gathering numerous reactions online

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

An emotional moment has been captured at the Fix The Country protest that is currently ongoing in Ghana, with thousands of protesters pouring out their frustrations.

In the picture that is fast going viral on social media, a gentleman asked his mother not to be troubled too much if he does not come back home alive.

In the emotional message that was captured from a placard, the man added that his mother must be comforted because he would have lost his life fighting for Ghana.

See the post below:

Reactions from social media

Below were some comments under the post

@ansongsammyjnr mentioned:

The actual truth with my clear open mind and clean heart, expressing whatever is embedded inside me for a long time which I didn't say just because I was nervous. But Today, by gathering all the courage and motivation, I just want to say that I actually have nothing to say

@minded10k added:

“Ghana is sick, we are the herbs. We are going to heal it”

@Corporate_Engr mentioned:

Protest is a tool that's useful in a truly democratic society

FixTheCountry Protester Credit: @Hitz1039FM

Source: Twitter

The Fix The Country demonstration finally came off after a long battle between the conveners of the protest and the authorities.

Initially, the conveners had planned that they were set to hit the street on May 9, 2021, as YEN.com.gh earlier reported.

They wrote to the police to notify them of their intention to storm the streets of the capital in demand of an end to the excruciating hardships in the country.

The police, however, secured an ex parte injunction against the massive demonstration.

As that delayed, Ghanaians living in Spain embarked on a huge demonstration against the Ghana government requesting that the country is fixed by the political leaders.

However, with the help of three lawyers who defended the FixTheCountry movement in court, the injunction was overturned.

The Supreme Court later quashed the High Court injunction on the #FixtheCountry protest.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Never miss important updates! Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh