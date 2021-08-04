Nana Boakye, CEO of pizza man has revealed the entrepreneurial decisions he took to get to where he currently is

He mentioned that the idea for a pizza business came about after losing in an SRC presidency run and having nothing to do afterwards

Nana’s vision for his business, he stated, is to become the first pizza brand in Ghana to penetrate the rest of Africa

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man by the name of Nana Boakye has caused waves on social media after a post about him went viral in which it stated that he abandoned his first-class degree from KNUST to pursue his passion as a pizza maker and is currently the successful owner of four pizza branches with 120 employees.

In an interview with Zionfelix sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young entrepreneur spelt out the exact things he did to get to where he is now.

Where the passion was nurtured

Nana Boakye recounted that he is one who has always loved to cook and that passion was nurtured when he used to assist his cousin who is a caterer with her orders.

He said the pizza idea came about after running for student representative council (SRC) president for Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and lost.

Something good after the failure

After he lost, he felt there was nothing else to do with the available time and decided to think of possible things he could do and that was when the idea to start a pizza business was birthed.

Nana narrated that he along with his good friend who is now his business partner got a second-hand oven from Adum, Kumasi and started making pizza in their hostel room.

He sold the pizza as slides at the beginning stages, he said.

SRC influence

His SRC influence landed him contracts to serve item 13 whenever there were programs on campus.

The business began to flourish and they eventually moved from their hostel room to a bigger place where they began selling full boxes of the pizza instead of the slides.

Nana Boakye mentioned that the vision of his business is to become the first local food brand from Ghana to spread across the rest of Africa.

The brilliant entrepreneur had a lot more to say about his journey in the video below;

