It has been confirmed that the alleged 'wedding invitation pictures' of Sandra Amanor who was on Date Rush are mistaken

As readers may remember, Sandra was on Date Rush on the night of May 29, and turned down all the male contestants

The show host, Giovanni, has also confirmed that the 'save the date' pictures being circulated are for a music launch

Sandra Amanor, a 31-year-old lady from Holland went viral on the night of May 29, 2022, when she rejected all the contestants on Ghana's famous relationship reality show, Date Rush.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Sandra was supposed to keep turning off the 'rushes' of the contestants she was not interested in until she leaves one as a date to go home with.

However, for the singer who spent a lot of time in Holland, none of the contestants suited her requirements as she turned off the rushes for each one of them.

Date Rush's Sandra and her 'save the date' photo Photo credit: @TV3_Ghana/Twitter; @sandraamanorr/Instagram

Is Sandra Date Rush getting married?

After her dramatic show on the night, 'save the date' pictures of the lady surfaced on social media with many users drawing the conclusion that she was getting married to a man in July 2022.

YEN.com.gh conducted further checks and can confirm that the pictures are for a song that the lady is set to launch with a co-singer.

The host of Date Rush Giovanni commented on the assertions saying:

The artwork in circulation is for a single that’s about to be released that features her (Sandra). Kindly ignore any other info

See Sandra's 'save the date' photo on her page below

Source: YEN.com.gh